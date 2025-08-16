UFC 319 Fans Turn On $11.3B Promotion for Bringing Back Fired Fighter After 19 Years of Service

In a few hours, one of the most headlined middleweight title bout is set to begin in Chicago. On one side will be the undefeated Khamzat Chimaev, who Dana White believes is set for big things. On the other hand, there is the defending champion, also with a perfect record, Dricus du Plessis. Over the months, the two fighters have teased each other, proven their doubters wrong, and smashed any possible weakness they had. But nothing would come close to the trick Dana White seemingly pulled in The Windy City, leaving the fans scratching their heads.

During Jon Anik’s pre-bout Q&A session with the fans, the very first local star called on the stage was none other than Clay Guida. The Carpenter abruptly exited the promotion back in January after 19 years and an 18-19 record. It is not yet known if he walked away after his contract completed or if the UFC never extended the deal. But his presence could have some logic.

The Hall of Famer was in one of the best fights ever against Diego Sanchez in June 2009. Back then, White reviewed it, saying, “This was an absolute war, and both guys gave everything they had for all three rounds.” The split decision fight, which Guida lost, also became the 2009 Fight of the Year. Moreover, he was born in Illinois. So, attending another fight that very much stands a chance to go down in the history books of UFC makes sense for the local superstar.

It is also important to note that in his exit post, which came shortly after UFC’s official website removed him from their roster, he thanked White for the chance to be in the UFC. He also clearly remarked that it was not the end of his chapter in the wrestling world. His last fight came last year in December against Chase Hooper, which means he might want to improve his record. He has not mentioned any plans as of now, except that he might be busy fishing.

In the Q&A session, Guida shared his love for Chicago and the UFC fans as he said, “I appreciate you guys. It’s an honor to be on this panel next to some legends that I’ve been watching, since I’m a little older than all of them, but I got to watch them for so long… You know guys what I always say, ‘Wrestling is life.’ Thank you, Chicago, for coming out. You guys are the best.”

Although the crowd cheered the loudest for Guida, seeing him on the stage with no idea of what his next step might be still confused them. Now, they are turning against the $11.3 billion worth promotion for bringing him back.

Fans question UFC after Clay Guida’s appearance

Before today, not many fans were aware of the whereabouts of the 2019 Hall of Famers. Seeing him suddenly after what many believe was UFC pushing him out, they did not take his return in a good light. In fact, many believe that it was possibly just a PR stint by White.

One user blasted the move, saying, “Bringing on Clay after he got kicked from the roster is criminal work 😭.” Another echoed the confusion: “Wait, didn’t Clay get cut from the UFC? Like, wtf?” A third summed up the widespread confusion: “He was released earlier this year, but that’s weird.”

For these fans, it wasn’t just Guida’s cameo; it was the UFC’s inconsistent handling of veterans, particularly after public farewells that seemed final. However, while he has not appeared in any UFC event since January, he never really spelled out his retirement stance.

Some fans, however, focused on the love that Guida received from the Illinois crowd. But instead of pointing at the cheers he received, one fan mentioned the boos that the other received. “Seems like everyone except Clay are the villains who are always hated on.” To them, ‘The Carpenter’ was more than just another fighter; he was a genuine presence who had earned the right to appear at any UFC event without debate.

Some went even further, praising the guy behind the gloves and sharing about his hobbies outside of the Octagon. “Clay actually has his own fishing company; he’s a real fisherman—love that guy, such a good dude, man,” a fan said, referring to his “Gillz and Thrillz with Guida” fishing guide service. That side of Guida, blending life on the ocean with the grind of MMA, has long earned him a devoted fan base who see him as more than just a name on a fight card.

Whether his appearance at UFC 319 was a one-time cameo or a sign of something more, the split reaction highlights Clay Guida’s unique place in MMA history. For some, his appearance felt like a weird reversal from the Dana White-led promotion that had apparently closed his book.

Others saw it as a reminder that legends like Clay Guida don’t have to be on the roster to be a part of the UFC’s history; they’ve already engraved their names deep into its walls. Now, it’s the time for Dricus du Plessis and Khamzat Chimaev to go for the legendary status as they gear up for their much-awaited clash at UFC 319. So, who will win the fight?