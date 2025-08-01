UFC 319 Fans Warn Khamzat Chimaev as Dricus du Plessis Training Update Sparks Physique Buzz

“I would have preferred the Khamzat (Chimaev) fight – I think he deserved it more.” Even though Dricus du Plessis had a rematch this February with Sean Strickland, he only did it because of a chip on his shoulder. Stillknocks had to first prove his UFC 297 split decision win from back in January 2024. The fight wasn’t close at any point as du Plessis easily defeated his challenger with a unanimous decision to put any noise to rest. However, he always had his eyes set on the fighter who truly intrigued him.

While it’s been a long time, nothing much has changed when it comes to Khamzat Chimaev vs du Plessis. Now, their dream fight is finally on the card as UFC 319. Over the months, the two have taunted each other online. Just last week, the South African brought back his catchphrase “kill everybody!” as he warned du Plessis. He has waited for a long time to get a shot at the middleweight title, and it’s finally here. But Borz will not get what he wants as easily.

Since last month, Dricus du Plessis’ coach has been challenging his team with a 10k prize to put him down. So far, the middleweight champion has prevailed. And as UFC 319 comes closer, the heat is only rising. Already, Stillknocks is a favorite with Chimaev’s cardio being his biggest weakness and du Plessis’ unorthodox fighting style being his strength. And now, he has dropped another bomb to win the hearts of his fans.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Taking to his Instagram account, he showcased his shredded physique ahead of the bout. His excitement is visible as he captioned the post, “This one’s going to be special.” The training is still ongoing for Dricus du Plessis, and he’s putting some extra work in the gym. From striking to grappling, he’s looking at all facets, and it seems like the middleweight champion is pretty confident about his chances against Khamzat Chimaev.

AD

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dricus du Plessis (@dricusduplessis) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

At the same time, Chimaev’s been putting his all into his first title shot as well. Punching, elbow, grappling, and even cardio, the Chechen is not leaving any stone unturned. He even partnered with the legendary wrestling coach Salim Nutsalkhanov for the preparation. Nutsalkhanov has also trained the Olympic champion, Buvaisar Saitiev.

Still, Dricus du Plessis is confident. It seems his fans, too, envision the South African defending his belt against Khamzat Chimaev.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Most fans side with Dricus du Plessis vs Khamzat Chimaev

Khamzat Chimaev’s fans were all over Dricus du Plessis’ Instagram post to show their support for beating the Chechen-born star. However, his physique did not go unnoticed. One fan sarcastically commented, “Ddp after eating a can of spinach and gaining super strength.” The strength of the South African was clearly visible, but the fan clearly brought in Cartoon Network’s Popeye to hint at how the fighter must have built his body.

Another fan added, “We’re rooting for you champ,” along with the flag as he showed his belief in du Plessis. He wasn’t alone as another too commented, “DDP by 4th round KO.” The fighter boasts a 23-2 record in UFC already. In fact, the last 2 of 5 wins for him have come off of KO. So, if he does listen to his coach, he might win over Chimaev with a KO.

Dricus du Plessis is a champ with a whole country backing him. His fans took over the comments section to defend their beloved Stillknocks. And his trash talk during the press conference wasn’t forgotten. After all, he’s known to make opponents cry and even get on their nerves. Bringing the same, one fan commented, “DDP by press conference.”



ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Meanwhile, some fans were fixated on Dricus du Plessis’ physique. As one of them wrote, “How tf you cut to 185,” they expressed their amazement at his ability to cut down to the middleweight championship weight limit. Meanwhile, fans of the South African champion kept showing their support, with one of them taking a swipe at Khamzat Chimaev’s past health struggles. “DDP by immune system.”



The fight is around the corner, and who wins and who doesn’t will be decided at UFC 319. Regardless, let us know how you think the fight pans out in the comments down below.