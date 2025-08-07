UFC 319 Headliner Dricus Du Plessis Vows Never to Follow ‘Nicest Guy’ Colby Covington’s Path

A resurfaced UFC 264 clip has fans buzzing again. Dricus Du Plessis, dressed up and striking a pose on the 360-degree camera, looked like a straight-out villain out of a blockbuster movie. The clip, shot during the Conor McGregor vs. Dustin Poirier card in 2021, gave off the theatrical vibe that fans typically associate with manufactured personas such as that of Colby Covington. However, ‘Stillknocks’ claims that none of this was ever intentional.

Speaking with Ariel Helwani, the South African champion decided to clear the air around him. “That’s not me. I don’t think so,” he said. “I think what I am is witty and quick with it. I don’t think I’m a villain, you know.” While the clip gave followers something to meme and admire, Dricus Du Plessis stated that he has never attempted to play a role, let alone a heel.

“I’ve never tried to pick a persona.” To hit the nail on the head, he even brought up one of the sport’s most divisive figures to make his case, claiming that he won’t be playing a heel character like Colby Covington does. “If you take a guy like Colby Covington—one of the nicest guys ever—and you look at the persona… I don’t have the stomach for that. I am just Dricus when I am there.”

‘Stillknocks ‘ believes that being real is essential, whether he’s exchanging banter or trading shots. “If you try to come at me, the banter is on… But I don’t do fake beef. Never have. I never will.” Apart from his persona, another thing that hasn’t been fabricated is Du Plessis’ domination in the middleweight division.

Since winning the title in early 2024, he has defended it twice, most recently defeating Sean Strickland at UFC 312. With wins over Israel Adesanya, Robert Whittaker, and Trevin Giles, he has established himself as one of the most consistent champions in recent memory. Now, at UFC 319, he will want to come out as the babyface as he goes against the undefeated Khamzat Chimaev in Chicago.

via Imago Dricus du Plessis | via Imago

And being a major part of being the face is being respectful even to your fiercest rivals. As a result, despite the pressure, Dricus Du Plessis remains grounded. “Even if I despise you as a person—once you’ve shared that octagon with me, I have to respect you,” he said on The Ariel Helwani Show. And, while the villain label may stick around because of a single video, the reigning champion couldn’t care less.

Some people dislike him as a person, and he is absolutely fine with that. Instead, he is laser-focused on his fight, keeping his attention away from all the gossip and fight buzz surrounding him. In fact, he gave a cold reaction even when the conversation was about his UFC 319 opponent.

Dricus Du Plessis shares a cold reaction to Khamzat Chimaev’s massive improvement

Du Plessis isn’t buying into the Khamzat Chimaev hype train, even when it includes the promise of a “secret weapon.” Du Plessis didn’t flinch when he heard about Chimaev’s work with Sam Calavitta, the same instructor who helped TJ Dillashaw build his famed gas tank.

“I’m very happy for him; he did it five weeks out from the fight. I’ve been doing this my whole life,” he said, waving off the late-game cardio buzz like a seasoned veteran unconcerned by gimmicks. He doubled down, pointing out that, while Chimaev is finally doing the necessary work, he has been working at that level for many years.

“People are praising him for doing what is required… that’s what I feel. He’s a special fighter, incredibly good, but I can’t wait. This win for me is going to be history.” There was no panic in his tone, only confidence from a mythical man who’s walked through Israel Adesanya and ‘Tarzan’ without wasting a sweat.

As for the ‘boogeyman’ moniker Khamzat Chimaev has worn for years? Du Plessis is all geared up to take it away. “You’re going to see him break in there and realize there’s only one boogeyman—and that’s me.” His message was direct, clinical, and personal. ‘Borz’ may have added cardio to his arsenal, but Du Plessis brings a mindset that doesn’t crack under hype.