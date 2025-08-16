UFC 319 Octagon/Ring Girls: Vanessa Hanson, Brookliyn Wren, and Chrissy Blair Net Worth, Instagram, and More

Fight week in Chicago is here, and UFC 319 is shaping up to be one of the biggest cards of the year! In the main event, Dricus Du Plessis will defend his middleweight title against the undefeated storm that is Khamzat Chimaev. But the spectacle isn’t only about the fighters trading blows inside the cage.

Every UFC event carries its own brand of showmanship, and the Octagon girls add yet another touch of style to the event. Want to know who they are, how they got here, and what their social media worlds look like? Let’s take a closer look.

All about Vanessa Hanson, Brookliyn Wren, and Chrissy Blair ahead of their appearance at UFC 319

For Vanessa Hanson, her modeling story started in college when a scout spotted her potential. Soon after, she entered and won a contest at a US Open surf competition, a win that led her to the UFC, according to information available online.

Since then, Hanson has built a global resume. She’s worked with major brands like Skechers and TJ Maxx, and her face has appeared in glossy pages of GQ, Maxim, and Cosmopolitan. Her role as a UFC ring girl cemented her place in MMA culture, and today, her following on Instagram has grown to more than 265,000.

Shifting our focus over to Chrissy Blair, her portfolio is nothing short of impressive. She’s modeled for GUESS, Sports Illustrated, Maxim, and other household names. Represented by Major Model Management in New York, Blair has the kind of versatility that makes her a fixture in both high fashion and sports entertainment.

But she didn’t stop at modeling. Blair co-founded Kalumi, a company producing all-natural protein and beauty supplement bars. It’s a business move that blends her lifestyle interests with her professional world. With 193,000 Instagram followers, she has built a brand that combines beauty and athletic appeal.

As for Brookliyn Wren, her journey began far from the bright lights of Las Vegas or New York. Born in Anchorage, Alaska, in 1994, she was drawn to the stage early. At just five years old, she entered beauty pageants, building confidence that would later serve her career. By 13, she was already signed with a modeling and acting agency, and not long after, she was off to New York to chase bigger opportunities.

Her UFC debut came in 2017, and fans quickly noticed her presence. When she’s not cage-side, she’s modeling for brands, appearing in commercials, and working in fashion and beauty campaigns. With 123,000 Instagram followers, she gives fans a glimpse into life beyond the Octagon.

When it comes to life inside the Octagon for the women, most fans only see the spotlight moments. But outside of fight nights, the numbers tell a very different story, especially when you break down just how lucrative this role can be!

Net worth of the UFC 319 Octagon Girls

Brooklyn Wren is one name that doesn’t have a concrete figure attached. Still, estimates suggest she makes anywhere from $24,000 to $30,000 annually, depending on how many events she works each year. That paycheck isn’t fixed; it rises or falls based on her appearances.

Vanessa Hanson, however, paints a clearer financial picture. Reports place her net worth at around $2.5 million in 2025. While her base salary sits near the $20,000 average for Octagon Girls, she often walks away with closer to $50,000 per year thanks to regular slots at UFC’s biggest pay-per-view events.

Then there’s Chrissy Blair. Her reported net worth falls between $1 million and $5 million, built not just from her Octagon Girl salary but also from endorsements and modeling work outside the UFC. Although it’s important to note that all figures provided above are estimates based on publicly available sources and are not an accurate representation!

Yet, it’s a reminder that the UFC isn’t just about fighting. It’s about creating an atmosphere, a show, and a memory. The Octagon Girls play their part in that equation, adding personality and presence between the action. And for fans curious about who they are, UFC 319 is as much a chance to see them shine as it is to watch fists fly!