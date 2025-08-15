UFC 319 Payouts: How Much Are Khamzat Chimaev, Dricus Du Plessis, Aaron Pico & Others Earning?

One of the most anticipated PPV headliners is just days away, and the excitement is levelling up. Khamzat Chimaev finally gets his hands on a title shot against defending middleweight champion Dricus du Plessis. However, UFC 319 has more than just the main event to watch out for, as the co-main will feature a highly touted debutant in Aaron Pico. It’s safe to say that if the fights deliver, it will be a night to remember for UFC fans.

The UFC’s official event page has revealed that Caio Borralho will serve as the designated backup for the main event. He weighed in as a potential substitute in case either the champion or challenger has to bow out at the last minute. This kind of backup plan has become par for the course in high-stakes title fights, reshaping how matchmakers and athletic commissions tackle late-game issues.

While some are predicting how the fights will pan out, others are concerned more with the financial outcome of UFC 319. Who’s making how much money this Saturday? Well, with less than 48 hours left for the fight, let’s get right into those details, starting with the main event players, Khamzat Chimaev and Dricus du Plessis.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

At Friday’s weigh-in, Bryan Battle missed weight by four pounds for his middleweight bout, leading to the fight being outright cancelled. That cost him a paycheck and shook up the preliminary card, a sharp reminder of how weight-cut struggles can derail even established fighters.

AD

Dricus Du Plessis vs. Khamzat Chimaev payouts

Dricus du Plessis has really come a long way in terms of his payouts. In his last two fights, the South African crossed the million-dollar mark, coming against former champions Sean Strickland and Israel Adesanya. Those fights earned him a reported $1.9 million and $3 million, according to certain sources. That amount also includes bonuses, so if we were to estimate how much du Plessis is going to make, he’s sure to take home around the $3 million region once again.

As for Khamzat Chimaev, the Chechen star just recently crossed the million-dollar mark when he defeated former champion Robert Whittaker in dominant fashion. The 31-year-old fighter took home a reported payout of over $1 million, so he could see himself making around $1-2 million at UFC 319. And if Chimaev wins the belt, the payout could be even bigger.

via Imago UFC 312 SYDNEY, Dricus Du Plessis of South Africa retains his middleweight title against Sean Strickland of United States during the UFC 312 event at Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, Sunday, February 9, 2025. ACHTUNG: NUR REDAKTIONELLE NUTZUNG, KEINE ARCHIVIERUNG UND KEINE BUCHNUTZUNG SYDNEY NEW SOUTH WALES AUSTRALIA PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxAUSxNZLxPNGxFIJxVANxSOLxTGA Copyright: xMARKxEVANSx 20250209179384047954

But Dricus du Plessis vs Khamzat Chimaev is not only about the main event, as we’ve mentioned already. The card is full of star power and credibility, so let’s analyze how much some of the other fighters could make this weekend at the United Center.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Aaron Pico, Lerone Murphy, Carlos Prates & other UFC 319 fighters’ salaries

After Movsar Evloev suffered an injury, Lerone Murphy stepped up to welcome former Bellator and PFL fighter, Aaron Pico. ‘The Miracle’ is undefeated, and for his performances, he’s made quite a lot of money with six-figure payouts. Murphy earned his biggest payday when he beat Dan Ige, taking home around $200,000. This time, Pico is more likely to make that kind of money on his debut, while his undefeated counterpart could earn around $300,000.

Now, let’s move on to another former Bellator star, Michael ‘Venom’ Page, who recently taught Sharaputdin Magomedov a lesson that experience matters. He blew away the Dagestan native and earned a unanimous decision win. It was also Page’s biggest payday as he reportedly made $360,000. He could make around $400,000 this Saturday, as his opponent and former title contender, Jared Cannonier, could also take a similar payout at the Dricus du Plessis vs Khamzat Chimaev, as he made around $371,000 for his fight against Caio Borralho.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Finally, another fight that fans are waiting to see is Carlos Prates vs Geoff Neal. The Brazilian fighter is coming off his first UFC loss this weekend and will seek to get back in the winning column against an opponent who has momentum on his side. Prates’ payout indicates that he could make well over $400,000, as that’s how much he made against Neil Magny. That’s his biggest payout for a single fight, but for Neal, he could make significantly less, as reports claim his biggest purse was about $119,000, which he earned against Shavkat Rakhmonov.

Well, we’re just around the corner, and whether it’s a win or a loss, that’ll be the nail in the coffin for how much cash the fighters pocket. What’s your take on this? Drop your thoughts in the comments below!