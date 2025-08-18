UFC 319 Referee Marc Goddard Fires Back With 3 Words After Joe Rogan & Fans’ Criticism

UFC 319 delivered a blockbuster night, but it wasn’t without controversy, much of it centered on referee Marc Goddard. The British official took charge of the five-round main event between Khamzat Chimaev and Dricus Du Plessis at the United Center, before a roaring Chicago crowd. Despite some critics labeling the fight “boring,” the Chicago crowd fully embraced the Chimaev vs. Du Plessis showdown.

Meanwhile, even Joe Rogan praised the intensity, calling the clash “bloodthirsty.” As a result, the energy in the arena surged, and referee Marc Goddard frequently intervened to manage the fighters and maintain control. Throughout the full 25 minutes, his presence remained highly visible, at times drawing attention away from the Octagon action itself.

Marc Goddard reacts after Joe Rogan’s critique

From the opening bell to the final horn, Khamzat Chimaev asserted complete control over the former champion, dominating more than 21 of the fight’s 25 minutes. He unleashed over 500 strikes, combining relentless pressure with elite-level cardio, leaving little room for Du Plessis to mount any offense. The precise total of 529 strikes landed broke the UFC record previously held by Max Holloway and is the best single-fight strike output in promotion history; that figure helps explain why many analysts focused more on Chimaev’s control than on traditional damage metrics. Yet, one moment briefly stalled the momentum and stirred debate among fans.

The flash point came in the fourth round as Khamzat Chimaev and Dricus Du Plessis pressed against the cage, with Chimaev relentlessly driving the action. They lingered along the fence longer than expected, prompting referee Marc Goddard to intervene and reset them to the center. The decision immediately drew critique from UFC commentator Joe Rogan, who noted that the separation disrupted the natural rhythm and flow of the fight.

Marc Goddard stirred controversy again in the final round by standing both fighters back up after they lingered too long on the mat. While his interventions drew mixed reactions, the veteran referee later reflected on the experience, sharing on Instagram: “Chicago. What a city,” along with photos capturing the energy and highlights from fight week.

Even with Khamzat Chimaev’s decisive victory, many argued the outcome might have swung differently—potentially ending in a submission or knockout—had Goddard allowed the action to continue uninterrupted. Critics claimed his call disrupted the fight’s rhythm, arguably granting one fighter an unintended advantage, a debate that has since ignited across social media and Reddit. At the same time, a number of fight analysts and a veteran referee publicly defended Goddard’s choices, arguing that referees must balance fighter safety and activity levels and that several stand-ups were consistent with past officiating.

Still, a fellow referee publicly defended Goddard, standing by his judgment amid the backlash.

Big John McCarthy steps up for Marc Goddard following UFC 319 blunder

Demetrious Johnson’s reaction was part of a broader live-stream and post-fight commentary cycle in which he suggested fans who dislike wrestling-heavy performances “turn off the TV” — a line that was widely shared and debated online. Meanwhile, other veterans — including “Big” John McCarthy — explicitly pushed back against the notion that Goddard botched the job, saying the ref managed the fight within acceptable standards and that a referee must be willing to stand fighters up when action stalls. Speaking on his YouTube channel, Johnson said: “I think the ref shouldn’t have given DDP the chance to get back to his feet,” underscoring how fighters saw Goddard’s decision as giving Chimaev an unfair disadvantage, particularly during his dominant ground-and-pound in the fifth round.

Johnson added that, despite the action, the bout felt “boring” to fans, noting that Goddard’s intervention seemed designed to keep the fight exciting — a move that drew boos and frustration from the crowd. Yet, former UFC referee Big John McCarthy, a legend who co-created the Unified Rules of MMA and played a pivotal role in the sport’s early legitimacy, defended Goddard.

On his YouTube channel, McCarthy said: “Overall, Marc Goddard did a great job in that fight. He let them be. People often get nervous when fighters are in crucifix positions, but there was no reason to panic here. Once elbows start flying and cuts open up… he managed it perfectly.”

What's your take on Marc Goddard's officiating at UFC 319? Did the veteran referee mismanage the bout, or did he execute his duties perfectly?