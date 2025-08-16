UFC 319 Walkout Songs: Entrance Music of Dricus Du Plessis, Khamzat Chimaev, Aaron Pico & Others

UFC 319 goes down on August 16, 2025, at the United Center in Chicago, the promotion’s first return to the city since UFC 238 in 2019. The stacked event is highlighted by a middleweight title fight between champion Dricus Du Plessis and undefeated contender Khamzat Chimaev in what will surely be a bout remembered for decades to come. To make things more interesting, the night also marks the long-awaited UFC debut of Aaron Pico, as he goes one-on-one against Lerone Murphy in the co-main event.

The rest of the fight card also includes huge names like Geoff Neal, Carlos Prates, Jared Cannonier, and Michael Page. With anticipation rising, fans will pay particular attention not just to the action inside the Octagon but also to the legendary tunes that set the tone for each fighter’s walk. So, let’s see how each fighter on the card chooses to announce their presence.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Dricus Du Plessis’ and Khamzat Chimaev’s walkout songs

Dricus Du Plessis has produced memorable entrances with a combination of patriotic and high-energy choices. He stepped out to the South African national anthem, which was followed by Airbourne’s Live It Up, a perfectly wild hymn for a champion who thrives in scrappy, all-action fights.

AD

via Imago Credits: Imago

Meanwhile, Khamzat Chimaev showed more variety. His walkouts have included everything from traditional Russian tracks to spiritual Islamic prayers, as well as La Caution—The à la Menthe (The Laser Dance Song), which features the iconic wolf howls. His exit music reflects unpredictability and edge, similar to his persistent grappling and suffocating tempo. So, expect the duo to repeat the same on this mega-event. But what about the other fighters on the card?

Walkout songs of Lerone Murphy, Aaron Pico, and other fighters

Lerone Murphy sticks with Tupac’s Ambitionz Az a Ridah, which reflects his controlled yet brutal style in the cage. Across from him, Aaron Pico adds a darker edge by strolling out to Johnny Cash’s God’s Gonna Cut You Down, a song as methodical and ominous as his approach towards each fight. The rest of the card continues the eclectic mix.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Geoff Neal has walked out to “Hypnosis” by Sleep Token, while Carlos Prates often chooses “Purple Lamborghini” by Skrillex and Rick Ross. Jared Cannonier has used the tribal intensity of Jammaar Milton’s “Shakka Zulu” to contrast with Michael Page, who leans into his theatrics by utilizing his own tune, “Venomous Undertaking,” or The Undertaker’s legendary WWE theme.

Tim Elliott chose Johnny Cash’s whimsical “A Boy Named Sue,” while Kai Asakura prefers AK-69’s “Forever Young,” starring UVERworld. Gerald Meerschaert likes to opt for Goldfinger’s “99 Red Balloons,” while Michał Oleksiejczuk goes for Krzesimir Debski’s “Husaria Ginie,” and King Green chooses Coolio’s “Gangsta’s Paradise.”

via Imago December 7, 2024, Las Vegas, Nevada, Las Vegas, Nv, United States: LAS VEGAS, NV -DECEMBER 7:Alexandre Pantoja and Kai Asakura meet in the octagon for a 5-round bout during UFC310 – Pantoja vs Asakura at T-Mobile Arena on December 7, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada /PxImages Las Vegas, Nevada United States – ZUMAp175 20241207_zsa_p175_981 Copyright: xLouisxGrassex

On the women’s side, Jéssica Andrade has entered Gabriela Rocha‘s “Diz (You Say),” while Loopy Godinez alternates between Marc Anthony‘s “Vivir Mi Vida” and Zumrud Abdulaeva Salam’s “My Great People.” Alexander Hernandez experimented with Fleetwood Mac’s “Dreams” and Kanye West’s “I Wonder,” while Edson Barboza remained with Oficina G3’s “Meus Próprios Meios.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

So, it looks like we have got quite the variety of music for all to appreciate. After all, each walkout at UFC 318 is the perfect depiction of a well-chosen expression: one final moment of control before chaos ensues. So, are you hyped up for UFC 319? Which of these tracks is your favorite? Let us know in the comments.