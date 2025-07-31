UFC 320 Title Stakes Rise as Alex Pereira & Magomed Ankalaev Targeted by Surprising 2026 Challenger

The pursuit of UFC gold is relentless—but when it comes to the light heavyweight crown, the division has been stuck in limbo for far too long. After months of uncertainty and delays, the 205 lbs title picture is finally coming back to life. On October 4, reigning champion Magomed Ankalaev will put his belt on the line against Alex Pereira. The long-awaited rematch has faced its share of setbacks, but it’s now officially set in stone.

While October may still be nearly two months away, it marks a critical turning point for a weight class that’s been stuck in limbo. And already, one familiar contender is watching closely from the sidelines—eager to jump back into the title picture. That contender? None other than 35-year-old Dominick Reyes—the same man who once pushed Jon Jones to the brink.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Dominick Reyes lays out two-fight blueprint for UFC gold in 2026

After suffering a brutal four-fight skid, Reyes has now bounced back with three straight wins and currently holds the No. 8 spot in the UFC light heavyweight rankings. With his momentum building and a new contract signed earlier this year with Dana White & Co., Reyes is wasting no time plotting his return to title contention.

AD

During a recent appearance on the Pound 4 Pound podcast with Kamaru Usman and Henry Cejudo, Reyes broke down his game plan for securing a shot at UFC gold, outlining a two-step path. As he put it: “Fight Khalil, beat Khalil, and then I’d probably have to fight again.” And when it comes to that second fight, Reyes has one name in mind: Jiri Procházka. “I’d probably have to fight Jiri. I would love to rematch Jiri—that would be awesome. And then fight for the title—whoever has it.” declared Dominick Reyes.

via Imago UFC313 – Pereira vs Ankalaev LAS VEGAS, NV – MARCH 8:Alex Pereira and Magomed Ankalaev meet in the octagon for a 5-round main event bout at UFC313 – Pereira vs Ankalaev at T-Mobile Arena on March 8, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada Photo by Louis Grasse/PxImages Las Vegas, Nevada T-Mobile Arena LAS VEGAS, NV United States Copyright: xLouisxGrassex

But even as he lays out his vision, Reyes recognizes the uphill battle he faces. The UFC ranks both Khalil Rountree Jr. and Jiri Procházka firmly in the top five, and contenders at this level never get an easy path. As Reyes bluntly admitted: “Well, I’d like it to be one, but I know they’re not going to make it that easy for me.”

And he’s not wrong. Reyes and Procházka previously clashed in 2021, a brutal fight that ended with Procházka finishing Reyes via his trademark spinning back elbow. Now, Procházka is slated to face Khalil Rountree Jr. in his next outing—a bout reportedly set for the undercard of Pereira vs. Ankalaev. Whoever emerges victorious from that matchup could very well be the promotion’s top pick for the next title shot.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Magomed Ankalaev predicts destruction for Alex Pereira in long-awaited UFC 320 sequel

Back in March at UFC 313, Magomed Ankalaev delivered the performance of a lifetime. Tapping into his full arsenal, the Russian striker made the feared Alex Pereira look unrecognizable in his own striking domain. Under the lights of the T-Mobile Arena, Pereira’s aura dimmed as Ankalaev’s dominance took center stage, sending a clear warning to the entire light heavyweight division.

Despite Pereira successfully defending all of Ankalaev’s takedown attempts, the night was almost one-sided. Ankalaev didn’t just seize his title shot—he owned it. With that emphatic win, he made history as the first Dagestani fighter to dethrone a reigning UFC champion—a feat even Khabib Nurmagomedov and Islam Makhachev didn’t achieve, as both claimed vacant belts.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Now, with the highly anticipated rematch just months away, Ankalaev is making his intentions crystal clear. He’s not settling for another decision—this time, he’s aiming for a finish. Posting on X, Ankalaev wrote: “Dana White announced my next fight on October 4th, I’m knocking Alex out this time. There is no other way, get ready for the big show.”

Now that UFC 320 is officially locked in, how do you see Alex Pereira vs. Magomed Ankalaev 2.0 playing out? Can Pereira reclaim the belt, or will Ankalaev dominate once again? Drop your prediction below.