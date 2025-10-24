UFC 321: Aleksandar Rakic vs. Azamat Murzakanov Prediction and Stats Comparison: Record, Age, Height, Weight, & Rankings

For Aleksandar Rakic, UFC 321 is more than just another fight; it is an opportunity to turn things around. After three consecutive losses following a solid UFC debut, the Austrian powerhouse faces Russia’s undefeated star, Azamat Murzakanov, a fighter whose rise through the light heavyweight rankings has been nothing short of spectacular. With a perfect 15-0 record, Murzakanov represents the next generation of elite striking talent, ready to challenge Rakic’s expertise and reach.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

This match, set for October 25 in Abu Dhabi’s Etihad Arena, promises to be a compelling collision of styles. On the one hand, ‘Rocket’ brings veteran experience, height, and a precise striking arsenal. ‘The Professional,’ on the other hand, is riding high thanks to an undefeated record, heavy hands, and a finishing rate that demands respect. But how do these two fighters compare head-to-head in the numbers? Let’s dive into their stats.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Aleksandar Rakic and Azamat Murzakanov stats comparison

Aleksandar Rakic and Azamat Murzakanov have quite different profiles, yet both are some really dangerous fighters. ‘Rocket,’ born on February 6, 1992, is 33 years old, stands roughly 6’4″ tall, and has a reach of 78 inches. Fighting out of Vienna, Austria, the UFC light heavyweight usually weighs around 205-206 pounds and has a 14-5 record (9 knockouts, 1 submission, and 4 decisions).

His long reach and precision striking allow him to control distance, but a string of recent losses surely raises concerns about his durability among fight fans. The concerns only get deeper when we look at his opponent, Azamat Murzakanov. The 36-year-old Russian is a 5’10” southpaw with a 71.5-inch reach.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The light heavyweight training out of K Dojo Warrior Tribe is undefeated in MMA so far with a stunning record of 15-0 (11 KOs, 1 submission, 3 decisions). These fights include recent victories over Brendson Ribeiro and Alonzo Menifield, as well as a decision over Dustin Jacoby. However, there is no denying that the Russian is slightly shorter and has less reach than Aleksandar Rakic.

via Imago LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – AUGUST 28: Aleksandar Rakic of Austria poses on the scale during the UFC Fight Night weigh-in at UFC APEX on August 28, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

AD

As a result, he would be relying on continuous pressure, accurate striking, and a 73% finishing percentage to rank tenth in the division. So, the contrast is clear: Rakic has a significant height advantage, reach, and UFC experience; however, ‘The Professional’ brings an undefeated record, knockout power, and momentum. ‘Rocket’ is a technical striker with good range, although Murzakanov’s aggressive style makes him a threat from the start.

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The stylistic comparison between the two UFC light heavyweights

Stylistically, UFC 321 is an intriguing fight. Aleksandar Rakic excels at distance, using his jab, straight right hand, and combinations to control tempo and create opportunities for fight-ending strikes. His height and reach help him dictate engagements and avoid unnecessary risk, while his striking output, around 4.16 significant strikes per minute, keeps opponents on their toes.

On the ground, submissions are a part of his arsenal, but they are secondary to his striking, which means ‘Rocket’ prefers to end bouts with stand-up accuracy. Azamat Murzakanov, on the other hand, is a pressure fighter who specializes in closing the distance and overwhelming opponents with some really heavy hands and continuous combinations.

His southpaw stance provides him angles that orthodox fighters can’t keep up with, and he’s an expert at chaining combinations together to create opportunities for his devastating KO shots. While he is shorter and has a shorter reach than Aleksandar Rakic, his precision, pace, and finishing instinct allow the Russian to compensate for his height disadvantage by forcing mid-range exchanges from which he can score crucial blows.

The stylistic clash is clear: Rakic wants to maintain distance and capitalize on counters, whilst ‘The Professional’ wants to apply pressure and end the fight quickly. Rakic’s durability will be tested by Murzakanov’s unrelenting attack, and the Russian must navigate the danger of counters and long-range strikes that may swing the tide in an instant. This fight is more about timing and execution than brute power or reach.

Rakic and Murzakanov: final prediction for UFC 321

UFC 321 marks a pivotal moment for both fighters. Rakic is looking to end his losing streak and reestablish himself as a contender in the light heavyweight division. His expertise and precision striking provide him with a clear strategy for controlling distance and managing the fight’s pace. Murzakanov, undefeated and full of momentum, hopes to continue his climb by using speed, pressure, and knockout power to secure another decisive victory.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aleksandar „Rocket“ Rakic (@rakic_ufc) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

The outcome will most likely be determined early. If Aleksandar Rakic can keep his distance and avoid sustained pressure, he could be able to frustrate Murzakanov, land counters, and make it to a decision or a late finish. However, if Murzakanov hits clean strikes early or initiates close-quarters exchanges, the bout might be over in the first two rounds via KO or TKO.

On paper, ‘The Professional’ has the edge thanks to his finishing instinct and unblemished record, but Rakic’s reach, experience, and ability to execute a tactical game plan make him a dangerous opponent who can weather the early storm.

Final Prediction: Azamat Murzakanov is favored for an early-round KO/TKO due to his pressure and finishing abilities, but Aleksandar Rakic’s experience and range put him in the running to survive and potentially win a decision if he executes his plan effectively. In any case, UFC 321 promises to bring a thrilling light heavyweight fight in which a single sequence may decide the winner.