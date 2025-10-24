UFC 321: Alexander Volkov vs. Jailton Almeida Prediction and Stats Comparison: Record, Age, Height, Weight, & Rankings

Alexander Volkov will meet Jailton Almeida in an epic showdown in the UFC heavyweight division at UFC 321. This bout, scheduled for October 26 at Abu Dhabi’s Etihad Arena, has the potential to be a title eliminator, with both fighters looking to cement their place as top contenders.

After months of speculation, with Almeida even claiming that Volkov first turned down a June fight in Atlanta, fans will finally get to witness the showdown between Volkov’s striking prowess and Almeida’s exceptional grappling, offering an exciting stylistic duel in the heavyweight division. But how do these two fighters compare head-to-head in the numbers? Let’s dive into their stats.

Alexander Volkov and Jailton Almeida stats comparison

Physically, the two fighters have quite contrasting profiles. Alexander Volkov, 36, stands 6′7″ with an 80-inch reach, giving him an obvious advantage in striking range, while Almeida, 34, is somewhat shorter at 6′3″ with a 79-inch reach, a frame that will favor him during wrestling and grappling exchanges. ‘Drago’ fights like an orthodox striker, relying on distance, power, and precision acquired over years in the UFC, Bellator, and M-1 Global.

Almeida, a Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu black belt from Galpão da Luta, fights orthodox but excels on the mat, using submissions to overcome his opponents. Their professional records reflect these stylistic differences.

The Russian is 38-11, with 24 KOs/TKOs, four submissions, and 10 decision victories, resulting in a 74% finish rate. ‘Malhadinho’ is 22-3 with eight KOs/TKOs, 13 submissions, and one decision, and has an amazing 95% finish rate. While Volkov excels as a knockout striker, Jailton Almeida’s grappling and submission abilities make him a constant threat in close quarters. And what about their recent performances? Well, they do provide further context.

Alexander Volkov is 4-1 in his previous five fights, including notable victories over Derrick Lewis, Jairzinho Rozenstruik, and Serghei Spivac, and a TKO loss to UFC 321 headliner Ciryl Gane. On the other hand, Jailton Almeida is on a roll after winning back-to-back UFC fights against Alexander Romanov and Serghei Spivac, and four of his previous five fights at heavyweight have ended in stoppages.

Now, the matchup creates a traditional striker-versus-grappler dynamic, with ‘Drago’ aiming to control distance with jabs, kicks, and clinch leverage, and Almeida looking to narrow the gap, take the fight to the mat, and capitalize on his submission skills.

Volkov vs. Almeida stylistic comparison

Alexander Volkov is a calm, skillful attacker who uses his size, reach, and technique to control engagements. His arsenal of powerful punches, long-range kicks, and well-timed counters enables him to efficiently manage distance, while his knockout power allows him to finish on his feet. However, continuous pressure or opponents who can force clinch or ground exchanges can pose challenges for him.

Volkov’s significant experience in high-level competition allows him to maintain control during long fights and adapt in the mid-fight. As for Jailton Almeida, his technique contrasts sharply with Volkov’s striking-first approach. As a Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu specialist, he excels in takedowns, ground control, and submission hunting, maintaining a fast pace and strong cardio.

While Almeida’s striking is less sophisticated than Volkov’s, he compensates with constant pressure, grappling variety, and a 95% finishing rate. His record-breaking takedown volume and supremacy on the mat make him a fearsome opponent if he can get the fight off the feet. As a result, the matchup creates a clear tactical clash.

Alexander Volkov must keep the fight standing, maintain range, and capitalize on striking opportunities, whilst Almeida’s route to victory relies on closing distance, getting takedowns, and imposing his ground game. If ‘Malhadinho’ is successful in dominating Volkov on the mat, his high submission rate and top-position domination make him a strong favorite. If Volkov can keep the fight standing, his size, reach, and knockout capability give him a significant advantage.

Final prediction for UFC 321

Given their contrasting styles and recent form, the outcome of UFC 321 depends on where the bout takes place. Volkov has an advantage on the feet due to his height, reach, and striking precision, which could allow him to control distance and achieve a decision or TKO. On the ground, Almeida’s Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, top control, and submission skills make him a formidable opponent, capable of finishing the fight in the second or third round.

Overall, the odds favor Jailton Almeida winning via submission if he can successfully execute his grappling-heavy game plan. However, ‘Drago’ remains a serious striking threat, and a lengthy stand-up struggle could result in a decision or TKO win. So, UFC 321 is offering fans a thrilling heavyweight contest in which a single sequence, whether a clean strike or a successful takedown, could decide the outcome of the fight.