UFC 321 Fans Turn On Dana White as Aspinall vs Gane Update Reveals Broken Promise to Volkov

UFC boss Dana White has made Tom Aspinall vs. Ciryl Gane official. The heavyweight title will be up for grabs at UFC 321 in Abu Dhabi, and while most would expect excitement to follow such a blockbuster announcement, what fans are feeling instead is frustration. Why? Because Alexander Volkov has been left out in the cold. Again.

It’s not just that Volkov was passed over. It’s that Dana White had promised to make things right after Volkov’s controversial split-decision loss to Gane at UFC 310. Cameras even caught him telling the Russian, “I don’t know what we’ll do, but we will try to make it right by you…they f— up real bad.” Instead, Gane gets the golden ticket and Volkov gets Jailton Almeida.

Let’s rewind. Heading into UFC 310, Volkov was riding a four-fight win streak and looked set to earn a title shot. After three razor-close rounds against Gane, the judges gave the win to the Frenchman. Even Gane seemed stunned, storming out of the cage before admitting in his post-fight interview that he fought through broken toes. Fans, media, and even the UFC brass were convinced Volkov deserved better.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by UFC (@ufc)

Volkov himself was outraged, sharing that “100% I won that fight.” He questioned the commission and even poked fun at notorious judge Adalaide Byrd, saying, “Maybe she liked Ciryl Gane’s body more.” Now, ranked no.2 in the heavyweight division, he finds himself not in a title bout, but instead fighting for relevance, once again. And the fans didn’t waste time making their thoughts known as we take a look at what the netizens had to say!

Fans fire off at Dana White’s decision to skip over Alexander Volkov for UFC 321 heavyweight title bout

One fan wrote, “We’re gonna do right by Volkov.” It was a direct shot at Dana White’s promise to make up for the UFC 310 judging debacle. Now, with Ciryl Gane getting the shot, many fans feel the UFC’s word means little when it comes to matchmaking politics.

Another added, “Volkov is NEVER getting that title shot.” While some fighters climb their way back into contention after a setback, fans are beginning to believe that Alexander Volkov’s window is permanently shut. Despite a dominant run before the Gane fight, he now finds himself pushed to the side.

One fan pointed out, “Volkov beat Gane.” Many still believe the judges got it wrong in Las Vegas. And for those fans, Gane getting a title shot over the man who arguably beat him is not just frustrating, it’s unjust. What do you think?

Another user chimed in with a more nuanced take as they wrote, “Even tho Volkov should’ve beaten Gane, it’s just hard to promote a fight with him and Tom when he got smoked in a round. And on paper Gane’s only losses are Francis and Jon. Stylistically I think Gane is a tougher fight even if Volkov deserved it more, Tom smokes both anyway.” It’s a fair point about optics. When Tom Aspinall made his UFC London statement by demolishing Volkov in one round, it may have permanently hurt his marketability, even if his résumé says otherwise.

And finally, one fan wrote, “Volkov robbed title shot.” It was a simple, cutting statement, but one that captured the sentiment many fans have been feeling since UFC 310. After Volkov’s razor-close loss to Gane, which Dana White himself called a mistake, fans expected the UFC to right that wrong. Instead, Volkov has been booked in a high-risk, low-reward fight against Jailton Almeida, while Gane gets a shot at gold.

In a division as unpredictable as heavyweight, timing is everything. And for Alexander Volkov, the clock seems to keep working against him. Despite a controversial loss, public backing from the UFC boss, and a top-two ranking, he’s been sidelined once more, left to carry the burden of promises unkept.

While Aspinall vs. Gane may deliver fireworks in Abu Dhabi, the shadow of Volkov’s absence looms large in the title picture. Fans haven’t forgotten UFC 310. And judging by the backlash, they won’t be letting the UFC forget it either.