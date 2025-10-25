UFC 321 Octagon/Ring Girls: Camila Oliveira, Jhenny Andrade, Carly Baker’s Salary, Age, and Relationship Status

As UFC 321 arrives in Abu Dhabi on Saturday, Oct. 25, the focus isn’t only on the fighters. Octagon and ring girls, bringing glamor, energy, and pageantry, will also take center stage. Veterans Camila Oliveira and Jhenny Andrade, along with Carly Baker, Europe’s first UFC Octagon lady, will light up the Etihad Arena and screens throughout the world, adding to the spectacle of fight night.

While fighter paychecks frequently dominate headlines, fans are increasingly interested in the women who make every trip to the Octagon unforgettable. From their net worth to career paths, ages, and relationship statuses, their stories are almost as compelling as the bouts themselves. Here’s what we know about the stars bringing their charisma to Abu Dhabi.

All we know about Camila Oliveira, Carly Baker, and Jhenny Andrade ahead of UFC 321

Jhenny Andrade’s rise to UFC fame began even before the Octagon. Born on December 23, 1987, in Ribeirao Preto, she grew up in a family of athletes and began jiu-jitsu at just five, eventually attaining a black belt in her teens. Along with martial arts, she pursued singing and television presenting, refining the stage presence that would later define her UFC career.

After coming to São Paulo at 18, Andrade achieved success in modeling, winning Miss São Paulo and Miss Brazil World, before joining the UFC as an Octagon girl and collecting several Ring Girl of the Year awards. Offstage, she is married to Brazilian YouTuber Caio Novaes; the couple married on November 4, 2018, and had a son the following year. Her social media accounts, particularly her 1 million Instagram followers, feature a mix of behind-the-scenes UFC content, modeling work, and family life.

Camila Oliveira, on the other hand, made history as Brazil’s first UFC Octagon girl in 2013, debuting at UFC Sao Paulo at the age of 21. Oliveira continues to be a significant presence in MMA, anchoring Conexão UFC on UFC Fight Pass Brazil. She interviews fighters and provides fans with an insider look at the sport. Oliveira and her partner, Luis Ricardo Franco, revealed in 2023 that they were expecting a child, and her Instagram feed, which has over 341,000 followers, combines motherhood, leisure, and fitness.

Carly Baker, born in London in 1987, entered modeling at just 14 after winning a teen magazine competition and even appeared in the 1997 Irish comedy-crime film I Went Down. She later joined the female groups Mynxters and SW1 before becoming the UFC’s first European Octagon girl in 2013 at UFC on FUEL TV 7. She is almost a regular at events in the United Kingdom and Europe, most recently capturing attention at UFC 286 during the Leon Edwards vs. Kamaru Usman welterweight title fight in London.

Her 247,000 Instagram followers see a mix of UFC appearances, fitness stuff, and lifestyle postings, although her relationship status remains largely private. Across the board, these three women combine athleticism, poise, and media savvy to elevate the UFC experience, making them an essential part of fight night.

Net worth of UFC Abu Dhabi Octagon/Ring girls

Jhenny Andrade’s diversified career has resulted in a net worth of more than $1 million, which includes her UFC work, modeling, television, and brand collaborations with brands such as Ford and Coca-Cola. Similarly, Camila Oliveira benefits from her UFC presence and broadcasting career, which places her comfortably among the top earners in the Octagon girl sphere.

Carly Baker, the UFC’s first female fighter from Europe, is said to make roughly $30,000 per year. While this may appear low in comparison to her Brazilian colleagues, her additional income from modeling, acting, and fitness coaching supplements her UFC salary, providing her with a well-rounded professional portfolio.

For fans attending UFC 321 or watching from afar, these women embody the ideal combination of athleticism, performance, and personality. Their professions embody both glamour and grit, proving that the Octagon and ring girls are far more than just background entertainment; they’re an important part of the UFC experience.