UFC 321 Payouts: How Much Will Tom Aspinall, Ciryl Gane, Umar Nurmagomedov, and Others Earn?

The UFC makes its long-awaited return to Abu Dhabi this weekend, with UFC 321 taking place live from the Etihad Arena on October 25. The main event will feature heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall defending his title against former two-time title challenger Ciryl Gane. Both fighters come into the bout with everything on the line, not just for their own legacy, but also for the future of the heavyweight division.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Aside from the heavyweight fight, the card has a packed lineup that includes Virna Jandiroba vs. Mackenzie Dern for the soon-to-be vacant strawweight title, as well as top contenders Umar Nurmagomedov, Mario Bautista, Alexander Volkov, and Jailton Almeida. With championship belts, title eliminators, and emerging stars on the line, the stakes are high. But beyond the action inside the Octagon, one question always intrigues fans: Who’s taking home the biggest paycheck of the night? Let’s find out!

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Tom Aspinall vs. Ciryl Gane Payout at UFC 321

Tom Aspinall (15-3), who successfully defended his interim title by knocking out Curtis Blaydes in a rematch at UFC 304, was reportedly paid $500,000 in addition to a portion of the PPV sales. Furthermore, the Briton received a $100,000 bonus for his strong performance. Aspinall’s rise has been meteoric; he enters this bout as the undisputed champion after Jon Jones‘ retirement and now seeks to secure his dominance in the heavyweight division.

His UFC 304 victory, which netted him $1.9 million plus a $100,000 bonus, shows his position near the top of the UFC pay scale. According to reports, the undisputed heavyweight champion may earn between $2 million and $2.5 million for UFC 321, especially if he secures another impressive finish.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HOME OF FIGHT (@homeoffight) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

Ciryl Gane, meanwhile, comes off a two-fight winning streak following a submission loss to Jon Jones at UFC 285. ‘Bon Gamin’ won a split decision over Alexander Volkov at UFC 310, earning approximately $360,000. The Frenchman has received big paydays throughout his career, including approximately $500,000 for his first title match against Francis Ngannou and $750,000 for his second against Jones.

AD

Following the trend of walking out a rich guy, Ciryl Gane could earn $800,000 to $1 million for this heavyweight fight, and possibly more if he defeats Tom Aspinall. So, it is clear that the main event guarantees not only high-level competition but also the evening’s largest financial stakes.

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Salaries of Umar Nurmagomedov, Mackenzie Dern, and others at UFC 321

In the co-main event, Virna Jandiroba and Mackenzie Dern will compete for the vacant strawweight title. Jandiroba, who was on a five-fight winning streak and won via unanimous decision over Yan Xiaonan at UFC 314, earned approximately $150,000 for her performance. With gold on the line, she might walk away with up to $500,000, plus bonuses and potential pay-per-view points.

On the other hand, Mackenzie Dern, a multiple-time BJJ world champion, recently submitted Amanda Ribas at UFC Vegas 101, earning around $300,000, including a $50,000 performance bonus. If she wins the strawweight title, the American may earn around $600,000.

Umar Nurmagomedov, who lost to Merab Dvalishvili in a bantamweight title fight, reportedly earned $100,000, while his opponent, Mario Bautista, who won via majority decision over Patchy Mix at UFC 316, received $260,000. Other main event fighters, such as Alexander Volkov and Jailton Almeida, who face off in a heavyweight match, received $311,000 and $110,000, respectively, for their recent fights.

via Imago June 24, 2022: LAS VEGAS, NV – JUNE 24: Umar Nurmagomedov poses on the scale during the UFC Vegas 57: Weigh-in at UFC Apex on June 24, 2022, in Las Vegas, Nevada, United States. – ZUMAp175 20220624_zsa_p175_029 Copyright: xDiegoxRibasx

These numbers show the broad range of payouts at UFC 321, reflecting both the fighters’ experience and the stakes involved in each matchup. With UFC 321 promising a night of high-stakes fights, dramatic finishes, and potential championship glory, the financial incentives are as appealing as the action inside the Octagon.

From undisputed heavyweights to emerging strawweight contenders, the event highlights not only the UFC’s competitive intensity but also the increasing pay for athletes who perform at the highest level. Fans will be watching closely to see both who claims victory and who cashes in the biggest paycheck of the night.