UFC 321 Walkout Songs: List of Entrance Music Tom Aspinall, Ciryl Gane, Mackenzie Dern, and Others Have Used

As UFC 321 kicks off this Saturday, October 25, at Abu Dhabi’s Etihad Arena, fans aren’t just counting down to the fights. Walkout songs, those thrilling anthems that set the tone for every fighter, will once again heighten the anticipation. Heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall faces Ciryl Gane in the sixth UFC pay-per-view at the Etihad Arena, while Virna Jandiroba fights Mackenzie Dern for the vacant women’s strawweight title, and Umar Nurmagomedov faces Mario Bautista in a highly anticipated bantamweight clash.

While the official walkout songs are yet to be announced, analyzing fighters’ previous entrances provides insight into their personalities and the intensity they bring to the Octagon. These songs are picked to instill confidence, intimidate opponents, or simply pump up the energy, giving spectators a taste of the thrill to come. So, what’s on the playlist for Abu Dhabi’s biggest night of fights? Let’s dive in!

Tom Aspinall vs. Ciryl Gane walkout songs

Tom Aspinall‘s musical tastes have always been quite lively, reflecting both his British heritage and his strong fighting style. The undisputed champion made his entrance to ‘Supersonic’ by Oasis during his most recent fight at UFC 304 versus Curtis Blaydes, in which he won by first-round TKO. The energetic British rock anthem highlighted his fast-paced, combative style and became a signature walkout moment for the champion.

Throughout his UFC career, the Briton has mixed rock and motivational music, frequently choosing songs that represent focus, intensity, and the thrill of the fight. Fans have noted that his walkouts exude the calm confidence of a fighter ready to dominate, and well, he surely does that.

Ciryl Gane, the technical French striker, exudes a different vibe in the Octagon. Gane entered the arena to GAZO OFFICIEL’s ‘HAINE & S*X’ for his UFC 310 bout against Alexander Volkov, which he won by split decision. The track’s hard-hitting, rhythmic energy reflects Gane’s precise, controlled striking approach.

In the past, ‘Bon Gamin’ has preferred contemporary French rap and modern beats, showing both his cultural heritage and the focused, almost subtle passion he brings to heavyweight fights. The contrast between Aspinall’s energetic rock anthems and Gane’s intense rap tracks adds an extra layer to their rivalry.

When they enter the cage at UFC 321, the song choices will not only motivate the fighters but will also hint at their contrasting styles: Aspinall’s aggressive and high-pressure hitting vs. Gane’s controlled, methodical approach. These walkouts are expected to electrify the Etihad Arena well before the first bell rings.

Walkout songs for Mackenzie Dern, Virna Jandiroba, Umar Nurmagomedov, and more at UFC 321

Mackenzie Dern, who competes in the co-main event for the vacant strawweight title, has often utilized her entrance music to represent her focused and determined persona. Dern walked out to Hippie Sabotage’s ‘RIGHTEOUS’ before facing Jessica Andrade at UFC 295. The moody, intense sound perfectly fits her superior Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu background, signaling to both fans and opponents that she is a submission threat from the moment she steps into the Octagon.

Dern’s opponent, Virna Jandiroba, has also left an impression with her musical choices. Previously, she went out to the song ‘I’m An Island Boy’ by Flyysoulja and Kodiyakredd, which displays her own style and confidence. Jandiroba’s selection shows both resilience and self-assurance, qualities that have helped her rise through the strawweight ranks and earn a five-fight winning streak leading up to this title shot.

In the bantamweight division, Umar Nurmagomedov‘s walkouts have a cultural twist. For his fight against Merab Dvalishvili at UFC 311, he entered to the traditional Georgian dance music ‘Mtiuluri Xevsuruli Texili,’ emphasizing his Caucasian (Southern Russian) ancestry and discipline. His opponent, Mario Bautista, has a more classic rock sound, often using Led Zeppelin’s ‘Immigrant Song’ as his walkout song. The classic riff has become synonymous with Bautista’s aggressive, high-energy fighting style, which energizes both the fighter and the audience.

Other fighters on the UFC 321 card have different musical identities, which add to the spectacle of fight night. Aspinall and Ciryl Gane‘s main event walkouts will set the tone for a clash of styles and personalities, while Dern, Jandiroba, Nurmagomedov, and Bautista add their own soundtracks of confidence, culture, and intensity. The fight in the UFC doesn’t begin with the first strike; instead, it begins when the music plays, the audience roars, and the competitors walk into the spotlight, ready to make history.