UFC 322 Backup Options for Dana White if History Repeats With Jack Della Maddalena vs. Islam Makhachev

Dana White has indeed created massive hype after his Thursday night Instagram livestream. The MMA fandom was buzzing with what the UFC CEO had in store for the upcoming slate of events. As expected, he landed a bombshell! After the women’s flyweight clash between Tracy Cortez and Erin Blanchfield was revealed for UFC 322, many predicted that the headliners would also be unveiled soon. Sure enough, White delivered the breaking news of Jack Della Maddalena vs. Islam Makhachev superfight set to take place at the prestigious Madison Square Garden arena!

But as grand as this event is, it isn’t free from potential mishaps. We’ve seen it time and time again, especially with those last-minute pullouts that can completely tear down the spectacle. Remember UFC 311? Arman Tsarukyan’s late withdrawal drained the soul out of the event, robbing us of a clash between two of the best lightweights. As we look ahead to November 15, let’s hope history doesn’t repeat itself. Still, White would be wise to have some stellar backups in place for this historic night if things go south at the last minute. Here are some amazing options he can consider!

Ilia Topuria as the star UFC 322 backup

That’s a surprising option, don’t you think? You might wonder why Ilia Topuria would jump to another weight class so soon after claiming the lightweight belt against Charles Oliveira at UFC 317 in June. But there’s a reason behind it. The UFC pushed hard to book the Georgian-Spaniard against Islam Makhachev at International Fight Week, fueled by their heated rivalry. However, once the Dagestani champion shifted to welterweight, the matchup fell through. Still, White remained hopeful and open to moving Topuria into the 170-pound division.

The UFC CEO said on the Full Send Podcast: “Islam moves up, and obviously if Islam won the title, you immediately have a superfight with him and Ilia.” There you go! Dana White is clearly interested in making this matchup happen at 170 lbs. So, don’t be surprised if ‘El Matador’ finds himself standing across from Makhachev at the MSG card. After all, it makes perfect sense to put their biggest star on the grandest stage of the year. However, as good as it sounds, this scenario is far trickier than it appears on the surface, as it comes with a crimson sacrifice.

If Topuria were to face Makhachev for the welterweight title at UFC 322, Jack Della Maddalena would have to be stripped of his belt for not competing on the card. And that’s exactly what makes this scenario so much tougher! The promotion would be forced to make a major call to replace one superfight with another. Of course, this only comes into play if the Aussie pulls out at the last minute. But that raises another question—what if Makhachev is the one who withdraws instead of the champ? Well, there’s a solution for that, too!

Sean Brady vs Jack Della Maddalena at MSG

If Islam Makhachev cannot perform at the MSG event, Dana White has Sean Brady as the next best option. The Philly native is currently ranked #2 in the welterweight division, and just got a one-sided, dominating win over Leon Edwards at the UFC London Fight Night event in March. For that reason, it makes even more sense to put him against Jack Della Maddalena if anything goes south on November 15th.

Brady has already had Shavkat Rakhmonov in sight for a potential number-one contender fight at the MSG. At the bodybagz podcast, he stated, “I seen through a little birdie that Shavkat was saying something about him coming back in November or December, so if he’s coming back in November, I want to fight soon, but I would wait and fight him at MSG on the same card as Jack and Islam, and then that’s a true No. 1 contender’s fight.”

So, it seems he’s been thinking, and hopefully training, about stepping in at UFC 322. If Sean Brady is ready to make weight, the UFC could easily slot him into a backup role in case one of the headliners pulls out. But there’s also another angle Dana White might consider. The UFC’s White House card is scheduled for next year. And right now, Kayla Harrison is the only American champion in the UFC representing the US. Let’s assume that, if Brady gets the chance and actually wins the title, it could ease White’s looming Fourth of July nightmare. But if that option also doesn’t work out, there’s always another one.

Carlos Prates as the last-minute backup

Carlos Prates called for a fight with Leon Edwards at UFC Rio after scoring a spectacular spinning backfist KO over Geoff Neal at UFC 319. However, the UFC decided to save this matchup for the Madison Square Garden crowd. The stakes are high here! This fight could serve as a ladder for Prates to cement his title run, while giving the former champ a chance to revive his career after that crushing setback against Sean Brady in London.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

But here’s where it gets interesting. Prates might actually find himself fast-tracked to a title shot if Islam Makhachev unexpectedly withdraws from UFC 322. Why? Because he made a statement in his last fight and carries solid hype, making him a stronger candidate than Edwards, who’s riding a two-fight skid. So, if the other backup options fall through, Dana White could easily take the easier route and put Prates in against one of the headliners, most likely Jack Della Maddalena. Repeating the exact way Renato Moicano landed his title shot against Makhachev at UFC 311.

With that being said, what do you make of Dana White’s options for UFC 322 backup fighters? Do you think there are better names out there? If you think so, then drop them in the comments below!