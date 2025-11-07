UFC 322: Fighters, Coaches & MMA Veterans Pick Jack Della Maddalena vs. Islam Makhachev Winner

After a long time, we finally have a superfight in our hands at UFC 322. At the iconic Madison Square Garden, where Conor McGregor lifted his second UFC title, Islam Makhachev will try to replicate that feat against welterweight champion Jack Della Maddalena. It’s a fight of epic proportions when it comes to the promotion’s lighter weight classes.

As we get closer to the fight, popular MMA personalities have shared their predictions for the fight. Understandably, some have sided with the champion, Jack Della Maddalena, while others have picked the challenger, Islam Makhachev. But since the oddsmakers have listed the Dagestan native as the favorite to beat his Aussie counterpart, let’s begin by looking at what people had to say about the former lightweight champion.

‘Complete fighter’ Islam Makhachev has been backed to beat Jack Della Maddalena

Since the aforementioned title fight is taking place at 170lbs, let’s start with middleweight stalwart Jack Hermansson who is moving down tko welterweight for his next outing at UFC Qatar.’The Joker’ believes that the champion hasn’t shown enough of what he showed against Belal Muhammad. And that made it hard for him to pick Maddalena. Regardless, Hermansson has been impressed with how much of a boogeyman Makhachev has been in the 155 lbs division, and that run is enough for him to pick him as the winner at UFC 322.

“In lightweight, Islam looks like unbeatable… Maybe the P4P best. He just looks so insanely good. But can he do it in a weight class above? I’m not sure. Really, really hard to predict like that. I think I still have to say Islam,” Jack Hermannson told James Lynch. Meanwhile, former light heavyweight champion Jamahal Hill based his prediction on the level of skill that both fighters possess, siding with Islam Makhachev because he’s the complete package.

Jamahal Hill said, “Islam was big for 155 lbs. I don’t think that will be a thing [vs Maddalena]… He’s very skilled. I don’t think going up a weight class will be much of a thing… Dude’s good… They’ve got their ways to hit people… Islam is a very complete fighter.” There is no doubt that the former lightweight champion has evolved as a fighter, with many believing that he’s better than his mentor, Hall of Famer Khabib Nurmagomedov.

However, his teammate and brother, Belal Muhammad, still believes that the ground is where the fight between Islam Makhachev and Jack Della Maddalena is likely to end. And of course, he favors Islam Makachev to win. “If it hits the ground, for Islam, I think his top game is going to be really good. He’s very smart, very controlled, and doesn’t let you off the hook when you make a mistake,” the former welterweight champion stated on his YouTube channel.

“Jack makes mistakes on the ground. He uses it to scramble. He has good scrambling ability. He has moments where he lapses safety… I think if Islam comes out wrestling right away and forces that takedown right away, making Jack work, it’s going to be a long night for Jack,” Muhammad spoke from his experience fighting Jack Della Maddalena. Now, let’s move over to the other side of the story and see what the people supporting the welterweight champion have to say.

Size could play a vital role in Jack Della Maddalena’s win over Makhachev

So, the most important factor that has been talked about when it comes to the UFC 322 main event it’s the size difference. Kiwi star Dan Hooker emphasized that Maddalena has a bigger stature than Islam Makhachev. Even though he did not dismiss the chances of the Dagestan native getting his hand raised, ‘The Hangman’ believes this fight is for the reigning champion to win. “Jack Della’s a pretty big boy. He’s [Islam] definitely got a chance, but I feel like that fight leans towards Jack Della,” the lightweight star told James Lynch.

But size is not the only way that MMA experts believe Jack Della Maddalena is going to win. The fact that he nullified Belal Muhammad, both on the fee and on the ground, has bantamweight fighter Mario Bautista and veteran coach John Wood believing that Islam Makhachev could struggle at UFC 322.

“JDM just has great striking. I think he’s better than Islam in the striking department. So, if he can keep it standing and kind of make it similar to how he fought Belal, I think he can get a win over Islam,” said Mario Bautista. Meanwhile, John Wood said, “He’s seen that style now from a champion. It’s very similar to what Islam’s going to do… As long as Jack is improving and keeping getting better and his confidence is there… if Jack figures that [Islam] out, I think it’d be a long night for Islam.”

Veteran Stephen Thompson seems perplexed. He doesn’t want to count either Makhachev or Maddalena out. Claiming that it’s all up to whose day November 15 will be, he hesitantly picked the champion, saying, “It all depends on who shows up and who sticks to their game plan… I’m going to go for JDM.” Finally, we have Paddy Pimblett siding with Jack Della Maddalena, just because he doesn’t seem to have too much respect for Islam Makhachev. “I hope JDM absolutely punches Makhachev’s head in, you little b-m. Get down to lightweight and I’ll punch your head as well,” the Scouser said during an interview with UFC Europe.

Well, the experts have shared their predictions. What’s yours? Let us know your pick in the comments down below.