UFC 322: Khabib Nurmagomedov Locked in Unofficial War With Craig Jones Ahead of Islam Makhachev Fight

Grappling is the backbone of MMA, but few fighters can make it exciting. Yet Khabib Nurmagomedov did more than make it exciting—he mastered it. With relentless pressure, flawless control, and surgical takedowns, ‘The Eagle’ turned grappling into a weapon fans couldn’t take their eyes off. By the time he retired in 2020 with an undefeated 29-0 record, the UFC legend left as champion and one of the greatest grapplers the sport has seen, with every clinch and ground control moment showcasing unmatched dominance.

Meanwhile, BJJ phenom Craig Jones now carries a different kind of grappling spotlight. While Khabib Nurmagomedov’s Sambo style thrived in the chaos of the octagon, Jones elevates pure submission art, inspiring fighters around the world. This comparison highlights how Khabib’s MMA-centric dominance and Jones’ technical precision are shaping the future of ground game strategy.

Coach Breaks Down Khabib Nurmagomedov vs Craig Jones Grappling

The countdown is on for Madison Square Garden on November 15. Former lightweight champion Islam Makhachev is set to clash with reigning welterweight king Jack Della Maddalena in a debut matchup that has the MMA world buzzing. As a result, the stakes couldn’t be higher, and even a striker as dangerous as Della Maddalena knows he’s stepping into the cage with a grappling powerhouse.

To prepare for this challenge, Della Maddalena has been hitting the mats with BJJ phenom Craig Jones, a coach renowned for his technical mastery and innovative submission game. However, grappling debates never stay quiet for long. During a recent Submission Radio interview, the host asked Islam Makhachev’s coach Javier Mendez, “What do you think he brings on the ground?” Mendez didn’t hold back.

First, he praised Jones’ coaching, calling him “exceptional” and “a great teacher.” Yet, when it came to comparing him with Khabib Nurmagomedov, Mendez made his position crystal clear: “But in my opinion, I have the greatest of all time leading our grappling—Khabib. So when it comes to grappling, I don’t care who they have, because I have the best on my coaching staff,” he declared, shutting down any doubts about ‘The Eagle’s enduring dominance.

Khabib’s grappling legacy isn’t just about suffocating top control. It was about weaponizing positions into damage. That’s why many analysts argue you can’t compare him directly to Jones. Jones thrives in submission-only rule sets where strikes don’t exist, whereas Khabib perfected the kind of ground control that breaks wills inside the cage. It’s apples to oranges, but it shows how two grappling philosophies can command global attention.

Still, that statement only tells part of the story. There is no single undisputed “GOAT” in grappling—it depends on the discipline. MMA grappling and pure grappling operate in entirely different realms. In MMA, grappling is a tool to set up strikes, submissions, or dominant positions, with punches, elbows, knees, and ground-and-pound constantly shaping how it’s applied.

Pure grappling competitions, on the other hand, focus entirely on technique, without strikes or kicks, prioritizing control, submissions, and positional mastery. That’s why Khabib Nurmagomedov and Craig Jones excel in completely different spheres.

Islam Makhachev’s coach issues warning to Della Maddalena ahead of UFC 322

Islam Makhachev is just months away from beginning a new chapter in the 170-pound division, after years of dominance in the lightweight ranks. His goal is clear: to become champion and, in healthy competition, follow in the footsteps of his mentor, Khabib Nurmagomedov. The countdown is on for the November 15 Madison Square Garden event. Makhachev is approaching the latter stages of his career, but his impact on the lightweight division is already undeniable.

With only one blemish on his record, he’s ready to showcase his grappling skills once more. Recently, welterweight champion Jack Della Maddalena issued a warning, hinting at revenge for his compatriot Alexander Volkanovski, who fell twice to Islam Makhachev. Yet, Makhachev’s coach, Javier Mendez, quickly fired back, ensuring Della Maddalena doesn’t underestimate his fighter’s stand-up game.

Speaking to Submission Radio, Mendez delivered a pointed warning ahead of UFC 322, “If he’s saying that, I hope that he goes in believing that, because when he gets in there with Islam, you’re going to find out a whole different story. I’ve been with this kid for going on 11 years, watching him just destroy everybody on the stand-up,” Javier Mendez stated.

Makhachev’s striking has evolved far beyond his early Sambo base. His knockout of Gleison Tibau in 2015 and his sharp counter shots against Volkanovski in their rematch showed that he isn’t just a wrestler with a jab; he’s developed into a complete martial artist. Mendez’s warning isn’t bluster; it’s backed by tape.

What do you think of Javier Mendez’s statement? Can Islam Makhachev prove his strength against bigger opponents in the welterweight division? Share your thoughts below.