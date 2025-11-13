UFC 322’s Carlos Prates Reveals Champion He Believes Is P4P No. 1 Over Islam Makhachev & Ilia Topuria

Ilia Topuria currently has the #1 spot in the pound-for-pound rankings. Islam Makachev is a close second, as debates rage on his #1 spot contention. However, according to Carlos Prates, who is set to face Leon Edwards at UFC 322, there’s a third candidate who just might be more deserving than the current and former lightweight champions.

Carlos Prates joined Jon-Bernard Kairouz ahead of UFC 322 and was asked about his choice of the P4P first spot. “I think Alexandre Pantoja,” said the 9th-ranked welterweight fighter. Bernard immediately interjected and asked if he was picking him since he’s “Brazilian” like himself. However, Prates denied that “No, because it is what it is,” and gave his reasons for picking Pantoja.

Pantoja currently holds the 5th spot in the pound-for-pound rankings after his dominant 2025 campaign. It involved a submission win over Kai-Kara-France at UFC 317 and Kai Asakura at UFC 310. Not to mention, the fighter is 35 and still boasts eight straight UFC wins, including 4 title defenses. Moreover, Pantoja has broken the record for most flyweight (12) victories and submissions (8), which surely makes a case for him. That’s exactly what Carlos Prates outlined on the Karoiuz Bros YouTube channel.

“You know how many title defenses he has? Four. And yeah, how many title defenses to Topuria have? Yeah, two. Makhachev? That’s it,” said the southpaw. Not just that, but Pantoja also agreed that the Dagestani era in UFC is finally over. “Do you think the Dagestani era is over?” asked Bernard. Pantoja instead, touted that there wasn’t even a ‘Dagestani era’ to begin with. “I think we didn’t have a Dagestani era…I respect them, but I don’t think it was an era,” said Pantoja.

As of now, Makhachev and Pantoja are tied for their title defenses in their respective divisions, and Pantoja’s case for the number 1 spot remains shaky. But come Saturday, Makhachev could reclaim the spot and put light-years between himself and the next guy if he wins the welterweight title.

As it is, the top spot feels distant due to the flyweight division’s lack of glamor when compared to other weight classes. For another, P4P rankings contain a mix of hype, subjective marketability, and high-stakes fights. Pantoja surely is a GOAT contender for the flyweight class, only behind Demetrious Johnson, but he still has a lot to do to climb those four spots and clinch the top spot.

Back in July, a few days after his UFC 317 win over Kai Kara-France, Pantoja said on the Ariel Helwani Show, “I put Islam Makhachev first, Pantoja second, Merab [Dvalishvili] third, [Ilia] Topuria.” A fair assessment, considering he is tied with Makhachev for title defenses, and has beaten more than half the ranked contenders at flyweight, and some of them twice. The current rankings which put him beneath Khamzat Chimaev and Ilia Topuria, solely because they are undefeated, do not sit well with everyone.

As for Prates, the 32-year-old has a stern test to pass at UFC 322.

Leon Edwards makes his strategy clear on fighting Carlos Prates at UFC 322

Carlos Prates is set to face Leon Edwards, the former welterweight champion. Once a phenomenon, ‘Rocky’ is facing a test against time, in a must-win fight against ‘The Nightmare’. Edwards is coming off two consecutive defeats, which have raised questions about his decline. However, despite those stakes and recent woes, Carlos Prates must remain on his toes against the 34-year-old.

Where people were expecting Edwards to play safely against Prates, the British fighter wants a statement victory. Edwards says he will come in heavily against Prates, who has explosive knockout power. “I could do that, but I don’t think going in there and lying on him will get me back where I want to be faster,” said Edwards.

Prates is 5-1 in the UFC and all five of those wins came via finishes. Rightfully, the odds favor (-195 to -210) Prates heavily. Despite that, expert opinion differs starkly, and many tout Edwards to halt his slide and make a solid comeback. “I’m going to go out and remind him of who I am,” said Edwards on facing Prates. By all means, it’s going to be an intense and grueling fight, and Edwards’ grappling threat can ultimately win over Prates in an unexpected unanimous decision.