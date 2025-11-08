UFC 322’s Sean Brady Shows True Sportsmanship by Helping Georgian Teammates Ahead of His Own Fight Week

Sean Brady is making a name for himself in the welterweight division, not just through his performances but also by winning over fans. So far, the No. 2-ranked welterweight has steadily climbed the 170-pound rankings, compiling an impressive 8-1 record since joining the division. He now looks to extend his winning streak to four when he faces No. 8 contender Michael Morales. The bout takes place on November 15 at UFC 322, an event that will also feature Islam Makhachev making his welterweight debut against reigning champion Jack Della Maddalena.

Although much of the spotlight has been on Makhachev and JDM, Sean Brady’s name is steadily rising as fans take notice. On top of that, beyond his in-cage achievements, Brady has earned praise for his recent acts of sportsmanship, solidifying his reputation as one of the sport’s most professional stars.

Sean Brady helps his teammates while getting ready for his own fight

On MMA social media, Giorgi Kokiasvili, a manager from Setanta Sports, recently shared an appreciation post for Sean Brady. He revealed that just one week before his career-defining fight, Brady took the time to support his teammate from Renzo Gracie Philly, Itso Babulaidze, at the Cage Fury Fighting Championships event, CFFC 148 in Philadelphia. Kokiasvili wrote, “Sean has a fight at #UFC322 against Michael Morales. Everybody knows how hard it is to do anything extra when you’re entering fight week, but he still managed to go help and support Itso Babulaidze at #CFFC148 ❤️.”

The event, held at the 2300 Arena, featured 10 bouts. Georgian fighter Babulaidze (6-0) did not disappoint, showcasing his skills by submitting his American opponent, Kyle Hill, with a rear-naked choke in the third round. With this performance, Babulaidze, a welterweight, improved his record to 6-0. Previously, he had also tried his hand at Conor McGregor’s co-owned BKFC. Sean Brady’s presence likely added extra support and motivation for his teammate ahead of his own fight.

As fight week approaches, it brings high stress for fighters due to weigh-ins, travel, media obligations, and last-minute changes. Many stay focused by following strict routines or using techniques like meditation and controlled breathing. It will be intriguing to see how Sean Brady manages the week ahead. One thing is certain: he knows exactly who he needs to defeat to become champion.

Sean Brady shares his prediction for UFC 322 headliner

The welterweight title clash at UFC 322 between Islam Makhachev and Jack Della Maddalena is set to define the division’s future. The belt has recently seen a brief reign, with Belal Muhammad losing it in his first defense to JDM. Now, Della Maddalena will face future UFC Hall of Famer Makhachev, who has already made his mark in the lightweight division. Capturing the welterweight title would be another remarkable achievement for the Dagestani star.

Despite oddsmakers heavily favoring Makhachev, opinions among fighters and analysts remain divided. Stars like Israel Adesanya and Michael Chandler are carefully weighing their predictions, siding with Jack Della Maddalena. Sean Brady shares a similar view, as he revealed a few months ago on UFC Unfiltered.

“Selfishly, for me, I would want Islam to win,” Brady said. “Because I want to fight Islam, as for a legacy thing. I think I can beat Islam, I think I can beat anybody in the world. I want to grapple, I want my grappling to go against his grappling and see who’s better. Everybody would love for that to play out. But if I had to pick and I know Jack would be the underdog, I would pick Jack.”

The clock is ticking as the welterweight division enters a new, transformative phase. If Islam Makhachev captures the title, could Sean Brady be the one to dethrone him in the future? Brady has already made a mark in the grappling world, with impressive wins over top names like Craig Jones, Ben Saunders, and Richie Martinez.

