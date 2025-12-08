WATCH: Jamahal Hill and Joanna Jędrzejczyk Get Into Heated Altercation Backstage at UFC 323

UFC 323 delivered a night filled with pure violence as some of the promotion’s biggest names clashed inside the Octagon. However, outside the cage, a wild altercation unfolded that nobody saw coming. In a shocking moment, former UFC light heavyweight champion Jamahal Hill and ex-strawweight queen Joanna Jędrzejczyk got into a heated verbal exchange.

On social media, videos circling around showed Jamahal Hill saying, “Do not touch my girl or Ima knock you the f— out.” In the same clip, a faint voice of Joanna Jędrzejczyk could be heard saying, “Yeah, you will?” with Hill firing back, “Period!”

So far, neither party has explained what sparked the confrontation, but several social media accounts, including the popular page MMA Guru, claimed the clash began when Joanna got into an already tense argument with Hill’s girlfriend. Things escalated quickly, and the former 205-pound champ stepped in when Joanna allegedly threatened her. As a result, security then stepped in and restrained Jamahal Hill’s girlfriend and Joanna.

As the video of the two former champs, who are almost 90 lbs apart in their professional weight limits, spread across social platforms, it sparked a storm of reactions. UFC fans split immediately, firing off arguments from both sides.

Fans react to Jamahal Hill and Joanna Jędrzejczyk’s heated altercation at UFC 323

One fan chimed in and claimed Hill’s girlfriend actually initiated the heated altercation, writing, “Untrained woman who walked to Joanna to initiate a conversation by calling her a washed bum.” That might be the case, but the user didn’t reveal what the verbal exchange was about. However, another fan dropped a different unconfirmed theory that might actually be closer to what happened.

One fan wrote, “Allegedly Hill’s wife said Jan is washed and Joanna went demon mode on her so King Hill had to defend her.” For the unversed, former light heavyweight champ Jan Błachowicz is a close friend of Joanna Jędrzejczyk and recently went to a majority-decision draw against Bogdan Guskov at UFC 323. So, according to that fan, when Hill’s girlfriend called Błachowicz “washed” because of his underwhelming performance, it enraged the former strawweight champ and sparked the argument, though this observation still remains unconfirmed.

After that comment, another fan jumped in and criticized Hill for not approaching the situation with more calmness, writing, “He shoulda just approach her and ask what’s her problem, clarify it. But we all know he’s not the best at PR.” That approach definitely would’ve cooled things down, but that wasn’t the only reaction that came in Joanna’s favor.

Another user questioned Jamahal Hill, writing, “I love Jamahal Hill but Joanna is a great person and why are you as a man threatening to KO a woman.” While some reactions defended the former 115-pound champ, not everyone felt the same way. Defending Hill for stepping in to protect his girlfriend from a potential physical altercation, one fan wrote, “If your girl was getting pressed by a female world champion you’d kinda have to step in. It’s a different level.”

In the end, another fan simply wanted to see the matchup for humor’s sake, confidently posting, “Joanna mauls him and you’re dumb if you think otherwise,” which most likely came as a joke since nobody actually wanted to see a former 205-pound champ and a former 115-pound champ trade real blows, which would’ve been an ugly scene.

That said, fortunately, no reports of anyone getting hurt have surfaced so far. But with two well-known UFC superstars from completely different divisions trading heated words, fans are dying to know what actually triggered this surprising clash.

What do you think caused it? Let us know in the comments section below.