UFC 323: Merab Dvalishvili vs. Petr Yan 2 Stats And Prediction: Record, Age, Height, Walkaround Weight, Reach, and Rankings

UFC 323 is gearing to burst into action at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on December 7, 2025, as the year-ending gauntlet. With the weigh-ins done and dusted, the event is razor-close, as bantamweight champion Merab Dvalishvili collides once again with Petr Yan in a showdown that promises to set fireworks in the stands.

This isn’t just another title fight. It is a rematch dripping with history and the hunger to settle the score. Their initial meeting was a one-sided exhibition of Dvalishvili’s pressure-heavy style. But Yan isn’t one to hang up his gloves. Now, with towering stakes, UFC 323 might bring fans one of the most significant bantamweight clashes. Clearly, the walk to the octagon is sagging heavily with the belt and their personal pride on the line.

Merab Dvalishvili and Petr Yan stats comparison

Merab Dvalishvili walks into UFC 323 boasting an impressive 21-4 MMA record and one of the most tiring tempos in the bantamweight division. He stands 5’6″ (168 cm) tall and has a 68 in (170 cm) reach. ‘The Machine’s walkaround weight is roughly 155–160 pounds, but his battle with the scale is never an easy one. However, the Georgian’s true edge is not his size, but rather his relentless wrestling and crushing top-pressure, with roots in judo and sambo, all sharpened under the world-class coaching of Serra-Longo in New York.

In contrast, Petr Yan enters the octagon with a completely different set of skills in his arsenal, with a record of 19-5. There isn’t a sizeable difference in the fighters’ stature, with Yan standing at 5’7″ (170 cm) along with a reach of 67 in (170 cm). Estimates place Yan’s walkaround weight slightly lower at 150 lbs, but with razor-sharp striking to challenge Merab’s wrestling-heavy game. ‘No Mercy’ prides himself on some of the crispest combinations, perfecting his footwork, timing, and precision at Tiger Muay Thai in Phuket, Thailand.

Both fighters bring a goldmine of experience to Vegas, but Merab Dvalishvili, 34, holds the clear edge. With a winning streak as illustrious as his, it’s not surprising that he’s already looking for his 4th title defence, all in a single calendar year. His nonstop pace and explosive wrestling make him one of the toughest puzzle pieces in the bantamweight division, with wins over Petr Yan, José Aldo, Henry Cejudo, Marlon Moraes, and Petr Munhoz in his resume.

Petr Yan, 32, brings just as much fervour and insight inside the cage as his Georgian counterpart. In fact, ‘No Mercy’ has outclassed elites like Jose Aldo and Cory Sandhagen to clinch the division belt. However, a brutal knee from the ground against Aljamain Sterling DQ’ed him in his first title defence, losing the bantamweight crown. Still, Yan’s explosive striking and immense KO power make him one clean jab away from flipping any match to his favor.

The Russian fighter relies heavily on his blistering strikes, averaging 5.12 strikes per minute with an accuracy of 54%. However, with only 1.58 TDs every 15 minutes, Yan is not one to hunt for the ground game, which Dvalishvili contradicts. Whether the Georgian will be able to impose his pace, though, is questionable, with Yan’s impressive anti-wrestling profile of 85% TD defence. His average fight duration is 17:08, with the fight slipping to his side every second spent on the feet.

Dvalishvili’s approach, on the contrary, is much more tiring for his opponents. Attempting 6.40 TDs every 15 minutes, combined with a volume striking average of 4.33 per minute, Dvalishvili drags his opponents to the ground until he squeezes every last ounce of strength from them. However, he might sacrifice a little accuracy in this pursuit, with 42% for striking and 38% for takedown. Interestingly, despite increasingly different styles, his fight time average is a spitting image of Yan’s.

But a fight destined to roll into the later rounds demands cardio and conditioning like no other. While both fighters have already proven their beastly explosiveness in their respective disciplines, an early BTS look paints a concerning image for Dvalishvili. The Georgian experiences a bone-chilling weight-cut saga every time he steps into the octagon, which has the fighter gasping for breath. This could adversely affect his organs, especially his kidneys, as UFC commentator Daniel Cormier warned.

Speaking of which, let’s look at how the fight can unfold on Sunday night.

Stylistic clash between Dvalishvili and Yan

Merab Dvalishvili and Petr Yan play widely different games across the far ends of the world of MMA. Dvalishvili, trained in judo and sambo, combines throws, sweeps, and a merciless wrestling pace to exhaust his foes. Merab’s continuous attacking with takedowns, his judo background, and his high-pressuring pace force his opponents into survival mode from the onset of the bout. Dvalishvili’s game focuses on establishing his pace through volume, suffocating pressure, and dominating rounds, rather than a blitz finish.

Yan brings opposite energy—measured, technical, and precise. His crisp boxing, sharp counters, and disciplined footwork allow him to punish entries and dictate the striking exchanges. Where Merab is overwhelming, Yan directs his energy into outsmarting his opponents. With 7 KO wins, Yan looks to finish the business as soon as he gets the opportunity. If Yan can stay on his feet, the rematch could be done and dusted. But if the fight hits the ground, the clock resets in Dvalishvili’s favor.

Final prediction for Dvalishvili vs Yan 2

The rematch is gearing up to be a closer call than their first meeting suggested. Yan, with his cleaner striking and monstrous KO power, has the power to flip the round in a split second if the fighters remain on their feet. Moreover, bouncing back from his losing spell with a 3-fight winning streak, Yan looks intent on not repeating history.

However, the bout slightly tilts towards Merab Dvalishvili, especially after his one-sided display the first time. Dvalishvili’s pace, elite wrestling, and proven champion’s confidence against the division’s top names make him the safer pick over five rounds. If Merab succeeds in engaging in the ground game while avoiding powerful blows as the bell rings, the rematch could be another body-sore for the Russian Yan. Ultimately, UFC 323 is prepping to be one of the most thrilling year-ending showdowns ever, and both fighters would sell an arm and a leg for grabs at the crown.