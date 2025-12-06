UFC 323 Octagon/Ring Girls: Vanessa Hanson, Chrissy Blair, and Brookliyn Wren’s Age, Salary, Instagram, & Relationship Status

As we approach a landmark moment in the promotion’s history with UFC 323, the final pay-per-view of the ESPN era isn’t just about the athletes trading punches inside the cage. UFC 323 also spotlights three women who’ve become part of the sport’s rhythm, whose faces fans recognize even before the fighters enter the Octagon.

Vanessa Hanson, Chrissy Blair, and Brookliyn Wren arrive in Las Vegas with careers that stretch far beyond holding round cards, each carrying a story uniquely their own. With 2026 marking the start of a new UFC media deal, this PPV feels like a curtain call for the era that helped elevate Octagon Girls into mainstream personalities. So who are the women walking into this historic moment, and what can we learn from the paths that brought them here?

All we know about Vanessa Hanson, Chrissy Blair, and Brookliyn Wren ahead of UFC 323

At 34, Vanessa Hanson has become one of the UFC’s most recognizable Octagon Girls as we approach UFC 323, but her career almost didn’t happen. She was a college student attending a surf competition when a scout pulled her aside. That moment led to a modeling contest at the US Open, which she won, opening the door to sports modeling and eventually the UFC.

Since then, Hanson has partnered with brands like Skechers, TJ Maxx, GQ, Maxim, and Cosmopolitan, while building an Instagram following of more than 260,000. As per reports, she is married to Andrew Grimes.

Chrissy Blair, now 36, took a more roundabout route. Raised in Florida and armed with an art and design degree from Flagler College, modeling wasn’t on her radar until a friend dared her to enter a competition. She won, setting off a chain of opportunities in Orlando, Miami, and Milan.

Blair eventually joined Strikeforce and later the UFC in 2013. In an interview, she once recalled one of her earliest events with awe: “I think my second fight I worked the Strikeforce was Ronda Rousey vs Miesha Tate and like I knew as soon as I saw her I was like ‘oh my god that girl’s like my role model’ and we, like me and the other Octagon girl, both loved her and we watched her change history which was so cool.”

Today, Blair balances modeling with entrepreneurship. Represented by Major Model Management New York, she’s worked for GUESS, Sports Illustrated, and Maxim, while co-founding Kalumi, a successful beauty and wellness brand. With 192,000 Instagram followers and a bio featuring the verse “Proverbs 3:5–6”, Blair remains the most private of the trio as her relationship status is still unknown.

Then there’s Brookliyn Wren, 31, whose story stretches from the icy landscapes of Anchorage to the bright lights of Las Vegas. Wren grew up in pageants, signed with a modeling and acting agency at 13, and eventually moved to New York City to pursue her career.

She joined the UFC in 2017 and quickly won fans over with her charisma. Today, she boasts 124,000 Instagram followers and a portfolio filled with fashion campaigns, commercials, and travel shoots. Like Blair, she keeps her dating life off social media, but her career trajectory speaks for itself.

Net worth and salary of UFC 323 Octagon/Ring Girls

It’s easy to assume Octagon Girls earn most of their money inside the cage, but that’s far from reality. According to reports, UFC ring girls typically earn $1,000–$5,000 per event, with another $5,000 added for PPV appearances. But their real financial power lies in the industries they navigate outside the UFC.

Chrissy Blair leads the pack with her wellness company, modeling portfolio, and premium photo books, as her estimated net worth ranges from $1.5 million to $5 million, with an annual income that reaches $400,000, fueled by brand deals and UFC appearances.

Vanessa Hanson mirrors Blair’s financial success, with an estimated net worth of $1.5 million. Brookliyn Wren, newer to the UFC spotlight, reportedly earns $24,000–$30,000 from the promotion yearly. Her income grows significantly through fashion work and collaborations, helping her establish herself as an emerging brand presence.

From unexpected beginnings to multi-platform success, Hanson, Blair, and Wren walk into UFC 323 as much more than event personalities. And with the UFC preparing to launch a new streaming era, one question lingers for fans watching these women take their place cageside: in the next chapter of the promotion, how big will their roles become?