UFC 323 Payouts: How Much Will Merab Dvalishvili, Petr Yan, Alexandre Pantoja, and Others Earn?

The final PPV of the year, UFC 323 takes place at T-Mobile Arena, on the 6th of December. It features one of the season’s most financially loaded cards. As always, alongside the excitement for belts and breakthroughs, fans want to know who’s taking home the biggest paycheck.

While the UFC keeps its fighter contracts confidential, past payouts, commission data, and reported predictions provide a good indication of what the roster might expect on December 6. From championship purses to six-figure bonuses, UFC 323 is shaping up to be another night where the stakes outside the cage match those inside.

Merab Dvalishvili and Petr Yan Payout at UFC 323

The bantamweight title fight between Merab Dvalishvili and Petr Yan carries not just legacy weight but also significant financial stakes. Despite being called ‘awful’ by Daniel Cormier, Dvalishvili has been one of the UFC’s most active and successful champions this year. ‘The Machine’ is expected to receive the highest purse of the event. As per previous estimates, the Georgian earned approximately $2.3 million with bonuses in his last outing.

So, his UFC 323 payout is expected to be between $1.7 million and $3 million once backend incentives are taken into account. Merab Dvalishvili’s base pay, which is estimated to be between $500K and $800K, is accompanied by an equal-value win bonus. Add in PPV points, which could bring in another $700K to $1.5 million, as well as up to $100,000 in performance bonuses, and the champion’s total reflects the monster year he’s having: three defenses already and a potential to create history with a fourth.

Imago UFC 320: Dvalishvili v Sandhagen LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – OCTOBER 04: Merab Dvalishvili and Cory Sandhagen fight in their 5-round Bantamweight Title Co-Main Event bout at T-Mobile Arena on October 4, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo by Alejandro Salazar/PXImages Las Vegas T-Mobile Arena Nevada USA Copyright: xAlejandroxSalazarx

Petr Yan may not be the champion, but as a former titleholder and frequent challenger, he still earns high pay. His base compensation ranges from $200K to $300K, with a matching win bonus if he pulls off the upset. He’s also set to receive $400K-$800K in PPV shares and backend earnings, as well as up to $100,000 in bonuses. Overall, Yan’s UFC 323 pay is likely to range between $850,000 and $1.5 million, reflecting his renewed momentum and resurgence in the division.

Let’s look at the Co-Main Event and undercard earnings

UFC 323 is shaping up nicely to be one of the biggest events of the year.

The co-main event has its own seven-figure stakes, with flyweight champion Alexandre Pantoja estimated to make $700,000 to $1 million, continuing his late-career surge and eight-fight streak that propelled him above the million-dollar threshold at UFC 317.

Challenger Joshua Van isn’t far behind. With his rising star power, recent bonuses, and the spotlight of his first title opportunity, he’s set for a similar payout after earning $145K in his previous outing; a win here would certainly propel him into a completely new tier.

Brandon Moreno, one of the roster’s most popular fighters, is expected to earn around $200K with a matching win bonus, and with sponsorships and additional bonuses, his total might reach $550K. Opponent Tatsuro Taira, one of the UFC’s most promising young fighters, earns a base salary of $110,000 plus a matching win bonus and up to $100,000 in incentives, bringing his total earnings to nearly $320,000 if he hits every mark.

Henry Cejudo, nearing the conclusion of his illustrious career, enters UFC 323 with a base pay of $150K, the same as his previous fight, and a significant drop from his double-champion days. Payton Talbott, who is still in the early stages of his career, earned $64,500 in his previous bout and could make something similar, with the potential to nearly double that through victory and performance bonuses.

Several fighters on the roster, including Jan Błachowicz, Maycee Barber, Edson Barboza, Grant Dawson, and Marvin Vettori, have steady contracts in the mid- to low-six-figure range, depending on placement and bonuses. As always, the PPV limelight boosts those figures, particularly for fighters on the main card.

UFC 323 is building up to be one of the most financially packed shows of the year, with champions earning seven-figure nights and emerging stars seeking to make six figures for the first time. The belts, rivalries, and resumes are all on the line, but so are some of the biggest checks these athletes will cash all season.