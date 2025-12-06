UFC 323 Walkout Songs: List of Entrance Music Used by Merab Dvalishvili, Petr Yan, Alexandre Pantoja, and Others

UFC 323 brings year-end craziness back to T-Mobile Arena with a packed lineup from start to finish. Champions, former champions, and rising stars crowd the bill, each bringing not just their skills but also the intensity that hits before the first punch is thrown. For fight fans, the walkout is part of the experience, providing a final picture of identity before the cage door shuts.

Some tracks tell stories, some intimidate, and some simply serve as the fighter’s way of stepping into their version of war. With UFC 323 closing out the year, here’s a look at the music these fighters have relied on time and again as they make their way into the spotlight.

Merab Dvalishvili and Petr Yan’s walkout songs

The main event features a rematch with a lot of history, as well as two walkouts that are perfectly suited to the men behind them. Merab Dvalishvili, who has already defended his title three times in 2025, keeps things as relentless as his pace. He frequently marches out to Midi Midi’s ‘Movidar,’ a song that reflects the continual forward pressure that defines him. It’s fast, carefree, and unapologetically Merab.

Across from him stands Petr Yan, who has finally regained form following three consecutive wins. Yan’s walkout track, Noggano’s ‘Stem for the Belt,’ embraces his identity: sharp, controlled, and carrying the deadly edge that earned him the title. Their first fight left questions due to his injured arm, at least from Yan’s perspective, but the rematch carries no such fog. When the lights go bright, both men look their finest and walk out to tunes that reflect who they are.

Walkout songs of Alexandre Pantoja, Brandon Moreno, and other fighters at UFC 323

Alexandre Pantoja, who defended his flyweight title in December, returns in the co-main event. He has made year-end fights a ritual, stepping out to 50 Cent’s ‘Many Men,’ a gritty, uncompromising ballad that feels like his personal manifesto. His opponent, Joshua Van, the younger and more energetic slugger, comes in with options. Depending on the mood, he’ll play either Sjaak’s ‘Goeie Dag’ or 2Pac’s ‘Hit Em Up,’ both of which fit the tempo and intensity he brings every time he walks in.

Brandon Moreno and Tatsuro Taira face off in a vital flyweight fight that will shape the division for the next six months. Moreno sticks with ‘El Corrido del Bebe Asesino,’ a chaotic and dramatic walkout reminiscent of the scrambles in which he excels. Taira, calm and surgical, takes the opposite approach with ‘Power to the People’ by John Lennon/Plastic Ono Band, an understated choice that reflects his steady, quietly dangerous presence.

Then there’s Henry Cejudo, who says this will be his final battle. He’s been walking to Lupe Fiasco’s ‘The Show Goes On’ for years; now it hits more like a closing chapter than a hype track. Across him, Payton Talbott uses ‘Kerosene’ by Crystal Castles or anything heavy from the Deftones collection, a perfect contrast between a decorated veteran with a legacy song and a young challenger still building his soundtrack.

Beyond the main event, UFC 323 features fighters whose walkout tracks have become a part of their personality. Jan Błachowicz sticks to ‘I Will Never Give Up’ by The Analogs, while Bogdan Guskov combines ‘Shook Ones Pt. II’ and ‘I Got 5 On It’ for a mix of menace and swagger. Grant Dawson thoroughly immerses himself in character in ‘The Devil Went Down to Georgia,’ while Manuel Torres delivers sheer passion in ‘El Chapo’ by The Game ft. Skrillex.

Terrance McKinney channels Nipsey Hussle on ‘Hussle and Motivate’ or ‘Right Hand To God,’ while Chris Duncan keeps the pace high with ‘Freed From Desire.’ Maycee Barber walks to ‘Perna Bamba,’ Karine Silva alternates between ‘Paint It, Black’ and Brazilian anthems, Nazim Sadykhov shows up to ‘Scenario,’ and Fares Ziam continues with ‘On L’a Pas Choisi.’

Meanwhile, Marvin Vettori walks to Iron Maiden’s classic ‘The Trooper,’ Brunno Ferreira enters with ‘Ultimo Dias,’ Edson Barboza comes in with ‘Strong Will Continue,’ and Jalin Turner uses J. Cole’s ‘The Climb Back’ or ‘My Life’ depending on the night.

From anthem-like classics to gritty rap anthems to personal favorites, UFC 323 features walkouts as diverse as the fighters themselves, each one setting the tone, telling its own tale, and signaling the start of another war.