UFC 323 Weigh-Ins: Punishments Announced After Two Fighters Miss by 4.5 Lbs.

With just hours remaining before UFC’s final pay-per-view, UFC 323, middleweight star Marvin Vettori’s nightmare continued under the watchful eyes of Dana White and the UFC. On Friday, fighters stepped on the scale at the UFC Apex to make weight for their respective bouts. In the main event, reigning bantamweight champion Merab Dvalishvili made weight successfully for the fourth time this year, while his opponent also hit the mark.
Watch What’s Trending Now!
The co-main event, featuring reigning flyweight champion Alexandre Pantoja and Joshua Van, saw both fighters make weight without issue. However, rising middleweight star Bruno Ferreira shook up the UFC’s plans for a flawless event by missing weight.
ADVERTISEMENT
Marvin Vettori’s UFC 323 bout hits turbulence with opponent missing weight
At the scale, Bruno Ferreira weighed in at 189 lbs, four pounds over the official limit. Despite that, the fight went ahead as planned. “Ferreira vs Vettori is ON — Ferreira fined 20% after Marvin accepted it,” wrote Adam Martin on X. As a result, the bout will now proceed as a catchweight fight, with Ferreira forfeiting 20% of his purse to Vettori.
For Vettori, this marks the second time he has faced an opponent missing weight. In 2021, his opponent, Paulo Costa, was nearly 25 pounds overweight before their fight, which led to the bout being moved to the light heavyweight division. Even though Vettori was underweight compared to Costa, he dominated that night with his striking, securing a decisive victory.
Top Stories
Conor McGregor Legal Battle Ends as 2023 NBA Finals Lawsuit Dropped: Report
UFC 324 Faces Major Shake-Up as Former Champ’s Fight Falls Apart
Arman Tsarukyan Poised to Fight Outside UFC After Dana White’s Title Snub
Conor McGregor, Ronda Rousey Make Views Clear on Female UFC Star’s Knockout of Male Sparring Partner
Paddy Pimblett Gets Knocked Out in Unexpected Boxing Debut and Fans Shower Him With Praise
Adding to the drama, featherweight star Marlon Santos also missed weight ahead of his fight against Muhammad Naimov, coming in 2.5 lbs over the limit. Despite this, the good news is the fight is still “ON,” according to sources.
ADVERTISEMENT
Mairon Santos has been fined 20% of his #UFC323 purse for his weight miss and the fight v. Muhammad Naimov is ON, per UFC officials.
— Mike Bohn (@MikeBohn) December 5, 2025
However, the upcoming fight at UFC 323 presents a challenging scenario for Vettori, as he isn’t in the same form he once was. The Italian fighter is currently on a three-fight losing streak. Now, with the catchweight bout against Ferreira confirmed, Marvin Vettori is set to collect the 20% penalty from his opponent.
ADVERTISEMENT
Meanwhile, all other fighters successfully made weight for the event. UFC is set to bid farewell to its traditional pay-per-view model and enter a new era with Paramount’s over-the-top streaming service. Here’s a look at the rest of the fight card weights.
Complete UFC 323 weigh-in outcomes
|Main Card (PPV, 10 p.m. ET)
|Merab Dvalishvili vs. Petr Yan
|135 lbs – Bantamweight Title
|Alexandre Pantoja vs. Joshua Van
|125 / 124.5 lbs – Flyweight Title
|Brandon Moreno vs. Tatsuro Taira
|125 / 126 lbs
|Henry Cejudo vs. Payton Talbott
|136 lbs
|Jan Blachowicz vs. Bogdan Guskov
|206 lbs
|Preliminary Card (ESPN2/ESPN+/Disney+/FX, 8 p.m. ET)
|Grant Dawson vs. Manuel Torres
|156 lbs
|Terrance McKinney vs. Chris Duncan
|156 lbs
|Maycee Barber vs. Karine Silva
|125.5 lbs
|Nazim Sadykhov vs. Fares Ziam
|155.5 / 156 lbs
|Marvin Vettori vs. Brunno Ferreira
|186 / 189 lbs – Catchweight: Ferreira missed weight
|Edson Barboza vs. Jalin Turner
|155.5 / 155 lbs
|Iwo Baraniewski vs. Ibo Aslan
|206 / 205.5 lbs
|Mansur Abdul-Malik vs. Antonio Trocoli
|185.5 / 186 lbs
|Muhammad Naimov vs. Marlon Santos
|146 / 147.5 lbs – Catchweight: Santos missed weight
ADVERTISEMENT
That wraps up Friday’s weigh-ins for UFC 323 as the excitement builds in Sin City. What are your thoughts on this lineup? Share your opinion below.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT