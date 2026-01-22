UFC 324: Arnold Allen vs. Jean Silva Stats and Prediction: Record, Age, Height, Weight, Reach, & Rankings

The UFC is adamant about kicking off 2026 with an absolute banger, and UFC 324 fits the bill. While the main event can easily stand on its own, the promotion has stacked the card from the very start, with Arnold Allen and Jean Silva set to open the main card on January 24. Unsurprisingly, intrigue continues to build around the featherweight clash.

Silva enters the bout eager to rebound from his recent setback against Diego Lopes, while Arnold Allen looks to keep his momentum rolling as he makes his return to the Octagon after spending a year and six months on the sidelines. With both men carrying something to prove, the question remains—who will have their hand raised when it’s all said and done?

Jean Silva vs. Arnold Allen: Tale of the tape

Silva has an overall record of 13-2-0, and 5-1 in the UFC. His one and only loss came last year when he crossed paths with Diego Lopez. Besides that, Silva has collected four knockout wins out of five wins in the UFC. Before joining the UFC, Silva had also fought in AFC, Future FC, and Spartacus MMA, so he doesn’t lack experience.

Allen, on the other hand, has an overall record of 20-3-0 and 13-2 in the UFC. Despite the great numbers in his record, ‘Almighty’ hasn’t fought in over one and a half years. He suffered a shoulder injury that required surgery and a lengthy rehabilitation process, which could cause him some problems in the fight.

His last outing was against Giga Chikadze, which he won via unanimous decision to stop his two-fight skid.

Silva vs. Allen: Height, weight, reach comparison, and more

Both Silva and Allen might be in the same division, but their builds and attributes appear to be decently different. Allen stands at 5’8″ (68 inches / 173 cm) tall, with a solid 70-inch (178 cm) reach and 39-inch leg reach. The 31-year-old is known for his technical precision, well-rounded game, and durability against elite competition.

For context, Allen has a striking accuracy of roughly 42% and takes down defense at 75%. In contrast, the Brazilian measures 5’7″ (67 inches / 170 cm) tall with a 69-inch (175 cm) reach and a 36.5-inch leg reach. Slightly shorter and with a marginally shorter reach, Jean Silva compensates with explosive power.

He boasts a remarkable 12 KO wins (75% of victories) and lands strikes at a higher volume—4.79 significant strikes per minute at 51% accuracy. Moreover, his aggressive approach often leads to early finishes. Yet, it’s Allen who holds the advantage in height, reach, and leg reach in the upcoming fight, which could be a deciding factor.

As for weight, Silva weighed in at 145.5 lbs in his bout against Diego Lopes, 147 lbs for Bryce Mitchell, and 145 lbs for Melsik Baghdasaryan. So, making weight shouldn’t be an issue for the 29-year-old. Meanwhile, Arnold Allen has consistently come in at 145 pounds for his last three fights, but it’s yet to be seen whether he can maintain that in his upcoming fight.

Final prediction

Although Arnold Allen appears to have a lot of advantages over Jean Silva in the upcoming fight, it would be an uphill battle for the English featherweight. He hasn’t fought in over a year, and it may have taken a toll on his game. Combine that with Silva’s aggression and need to bounce back, and Allen will be under pressure to deliver.

While Allen mostly secures victory by going the distance, Silva wouldn’t want to wait that long, trying to score a knockout. And the betting odds on the fight appear to support that theory as well. Silva is a -230 favorite to win, while Allen is the +180 underdog. This is mainly due to his two losses, and Silva being one of the more dangerous opponents Allen has faced.

If all goes to plan, Silva should be able to secure a decent win over Allen, who will try to cope with ring rust in his first fight back.

Even still, Jean Silva was the betting favorite in the Lopes fight, and you know what happened. So, only fight night can truly reveal who will end up winning the fight. Who do you think will win?