UFC 324 Fight Cancellation Under Scrutiny as New Details Emerge in Johnson vs. Hernandez Betting Controversy

Even before the first UFC event of 2026, UFC 324, began, it took a major hit just hours before things kicked off. The lightweight contest between Michael Johnson and Alexander Hernandez was scrapped from the card, leaving the card damaged. No official reason was provided by the promotion. However, the truth couldn’t be stopped from coming to light.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Attention quickly drew to a post from BetOnline. “Due to some irregular betting patterns, we will be keeping the limits lower than usual on tonight’s Michael Johnson vs Alex Hernandez bout,” BetOnline announced. Now, experts are scrutinizing the situation.

ADVERTISEMENT

Luke Thomas on the Johnson vs. Hernandez situation on UFC 324

Reacting to the announcement on X, MMA content creator and analyst Luke Thomas pointed to a recent betting controversy involving the UFC. “Should be noted to the extent there was irregular betting that got flagged and brought to UFC’s attention, from which they pulled the bout, that would be a good thing. It’s what was asked of them coming from the Dulgarian situation,” he wrote.

Thomas also urged the promotion to provide transparency and clarify what unfolded behind the scenes. However, it’s worth noting that the UFC has not confirmed whether the bout’s integrity was actually compromised due to irregular betting. At this stage, unusual betting activity remains a speculative reason for the fight’s cancellation.

Meanwhile, former UFC fighter Brendan Schaub weighed in on the situation, suggesting that a leak from one of the fighters’ camps may have triggered the chain of events. “A random dude in Hernandez camp leaks he got hurt. Ok, why call off the entire fight? Why not just take the ability to bet on this particular fight off these betting sites?” he wrote.

ADVERTISEMENT

His comments come in the aftermath of last year’s betting-related controversy that put the UFC under scrutiny.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Isaac Dulgarian vs. Yadier del Valle brought back into the conversation

In November 2025, Isaac Dulgarian, a heavy favorite entering his fight against Yadier del Valle at UFC Vegas 110, became the center of a major betting scandal. Unusual betting surged on the underdog del Valle to win by first-round submission, prompting sportsbooks to flag irregularities, halt or cancel wagers, and alert integrity monitors.

The UFC quickly released Dulgarian from his contract shortly after, while the Nevada Athletic Commission launched an investigation into the matter. The situation drew FBI involvement, with UFC officials confirming consultations amid suspicions of potential fight-fixing or insider information leaks.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dulgarian’s coach, Marc Montoya, distanced himself and cut ties. Now, with the Johnson vs. Hernandez situation, Dan from Half The Battle Podcast has blamed it on Dulgarian. “Isaac Dulgarian messed it up for everyone. I do not believe anyone was gonna throw the MJ/Hernandez fight, a bout between two longtime vets. I think a large group came in on MJ,” he wrote on X.

It appears the UFC continues to grapple with betting issues as it enters its Paramount era. But was the fight cancellation warranted?