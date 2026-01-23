UFC 324: Former Champ Among Fighters Punished for Missing Weight in Paramount’s First Event

UFC 324 marks the first numbered event of the promotion’s new broadcast era on Paramount+ CBS. With the scale of the occasion, Dana White and the matchmakers stacked the card with high-stakes matchups. However, the weigh-ins delivered an early setback, as two fighters missed weight, including a former champion, and both were handed penalties.

Deiveson Figueiredo is set to face Umar Nurmagomedov in a bantamweight clash. At the weigh-ins, the former flyweight champion came in at 138.5 pounds, missing the non-title limit of 136 by 2.5 pounds. Adding to the weight misses, Alex Perez also failed to make weight, tipping the scale at 128.5 pounds and missing the non-title flyweight limit by the same 2.5 pounds ahead of his bout with Charles Johnson.

As punishment, both fighters will forfeit 25 percent of their purse to their respective opponents while still moving forward with their fights at UFC 324.

“Umar Nurmagomedov vs. Deiveson Figueiredo still happening. Figueiredo fined 25% of his purse. Alex Perez vs. Charles Johnson still happening. Perez fined 25% of his purse. Ricky Turcios vs. Cameron Smotherman has been canceled,” Jed I Goodman posted on X.

‘Deus da Guerra’ missing weight at such a crucial point in his career would definitely hurt his chances of fighting for the title. However, this is not the first time the Brazilian has struggled with weight-related issues. Famously, ‘Figgy’ came in at 127.5 lbs against Joseph Benavidez at their UFC Fight Night headliner. Even though he knocked out his opponent, Figueiredo could not win the vacant belt because he missed weight.

Because of those ongoing weight problems, the former flyweight champion eventually moved up to the 135 lbs division. Still, the nightmares followed him to the heavier class, as he once again failed to hit the scale. Alex Perez has faced similar issues, missing weight twice, first against Joseph Benavidez in 2018 and later against Matt Schnell at UFC 269. So when it comes to making weight, both UFC stars have had their own struggles.

However, while a prelims fight ended in major controversy with one fighter missing weight at the weigh-ins, the main event bouts all received the green light for the first Paramount+ CBS card.

UFC 324 main card weigh-in results

Ahead of UFC 324, Kayla Harrison vs Amanda Nunes falling off as a blockbuster co-main event reportedly gave Dana White some sleepless nights. Then came the weigh-ins, where the UFC boss likely had his heart rate up as the scene turned chaotic, with multiple cancellations and a fighter losing consciousness. Because of that, everyone stayed on edge heading into the following weigh-ins. Thankfully, nothing wild happened for the main card.

Keeping the headliner intact, Justin Gaethje (155 lbs) and Paddy Pimblett (154 lbs) both hit the scale, comfortably making the lightweight championship limit. Following them, the co-headliners, Sean O’Malley (135.5 lbs) and Song Yadong (136 lbs), also met the bantamweight requirement, setting the stage to showcase their skills in front of a packed T-Mobile Arena crowd.

The other main card fighters also successfully made weight—

Waldo Cortes-Acosta (262) vs. Derrick Lewis (263.5)

Rose Namajunas (125.5) vs. Natalia Silva (126)

Arnold Allen (145.5) vs. Jean Silva (146)

Now, with the animated UFC 324 weigh-ins officially wrapped up, how do you think the card looks? Let us know in the comments section below.