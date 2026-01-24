UFC 324 Octagon/Ring Girls: Brookliyn Wren, Red Dela Cruz, and Chrissy Blair’s Net Worth, Age, & Relationship Status

The spotlight at UFC 324 won’t belong only to the fighters. As the promotion enters a new era under its Paramount deal, the Octagon itself is being reintroduced to a broader audience, free from the pay-per-view wall for the first time in years. And standing cageside for this reset are three familiar faces who have quietly become part of the UFC’s visual identity: Red Dela Cruz, Chrissy Blair, and Brookliyn Wren.

They’re often grouped together, but their paths to UFC 324 couldn’t be more different. What connects them is timing. With UFC boss Dana White stating, “I love that the slate is wiped clean and we have to go in and prove ourselves all over again,” the question becomes simple: who are the women representing the brand at this moment, and how big have their roles really become?

Everything we know about Red Dela Cruz, Chrissy Blair, and Brookliyn Wren ahead of UFC 324

Chrissy Blair was raised in Florida. She earned a degree in art and design from Flagler College and never planned on modeling until a friend dared her to enter a competition. She won. That single moment snowballed into opportunities across Orlando, Miami, and Milan.

Blair eventually joined Strikeforce, then transitioned into the UFC in 2013. One early memory still stands out to her. “I think my second fight I worked the Strikeforce was Ronda Rousey vs Miesha Tate… I knew as soon as I saw her I was like ‘oh my god that girl’s like my role model,’” Blair once recalled, adding that watching Ronda Rousey “change history… was so cool.”

Today, Blair balances modeling with her ventures in the business realm. She’s represented by Major Model Management New York, has worked with GUESS, Sports Illustrated, and Maxim, and co-founded Kalumi, a successful beauty and wellness brand. With 191,000 Instagram followers and a bio that references Proverbs 3:5–6, Blair remains the most private as her relationship status is still unknown publicly ahead of her UFC 324 appearance.

Born in Manila, Red Dela Cruz became the promotion’s first Filipina Octagon Girl after winning the UFC’s Dana White–led global search, a moment that instantly resonated with fans across Southeast Asia and beyond.

Since then, Dela Cruz has quietly built one of the most diverse résumés among UFC Octagon Girls. She has co-hosted Miss Universe Singapore 2015, appeared on magazine covers including Maxim Australia and Women’s Fitness, and grown a massive digital following of over 429,000 followers across social platforms.

And lastly, as we turn the spotlight over to Brookliyn Wren, her journey stretches from Anchorage, Alaska, to Las Vegas. She grew up competing in pageants, signed with a modeling and acting agency at 13, and later moved to New York City to chase bigger opportunities. She joined the UFC in 2017 and quickly became a fan favorite.

Wren now has 123,000 Instagram followers and a portfolio filled with fashion campaigns, commercials, and travel shoots. Like Blair, she keeps her dating life off social media. Now, let’s turn our attention over to the financial aspects of being a UFC Octagon girl!

Net worth and salary of UFC 324 Octagon/Ring Girls

Reports suggest UFC ring girls typically earn $1,000–$5,000 per event, with an additional $5,000 for pay-per-view appearances. But UFC 324 marks the end of the traditional PPV model, and the bigger money has always lived elsewhere.

Chrissy Blair leads the group financially. Between Kalumi, modeling contracts, premium photo books, and UFC appearances, her estimated net worth ranges from $1.5 million to $5 million, with annual income reportedly reaching $400,000.

Financially, Red Dela Cruz’s success comes less from UFC appearances and more from her international modeling career. With global fashion work, brand partnerships, and recurring magazine features, her net worth is believed to sit in the six-figure range, though exact numbers haven’t been publicly confirmed.

Brookliyn Wren, still building her platform, reportedly earns $24,000–$30,000 annually from the UFC, with fashion work and collaborations significantly boosting her income outside the cage.

So, as Justin Gaethje and Paddy Pimblett headline UFC 324, another question quietly lingers cageside: in a UFC determined to reintroduce itself to the world, will the roles of Hanson, Blair, and Wren grow with it, or are they already bigger than most fans realize?