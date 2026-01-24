UFC 324 Paramount Debut Labeled ‘Cursed’ After Megan Olivi Mic Fail and Bruce Buffer Mix-Up

There was considerable hope riding on UFC 324—at least from the promotion’s standpoint. After all, the UFC had just secured a monumental $7.7 billion television deal. Instead of ushering in a new era smoothly, however, things appeared to unravel quickly.

Technical difficulties marred the promotion’s first event of 2026, which took place six weeks after the final card of 2025. Justin Gaethje was scheduled to headline the night against Paddy Pimblett at T-Mobile Arena, with the interim lightweight title on the line.

The undercard was stacked as well, featuring names like Sean O’Malley, Rose Namajunas, and Jean Silva, among others. Yet long before the action reached the Octagon, the conversation had already shifted elsewhere. MMA writer Adam Martin was quick to call attention to the issues.

“The UFC on Paramount era starts with Megan Olivi mic not working #UFC324.” He later added, “Omg, Bruce Buffer got the fighters mixed up, oh noooo #UFC324.” Journalist Marcel Dorff also joined in on the mockery, poking fun at the moment.

“Megan Olivi: 🗣❌ Jon Anik: ‘Okay Megan, thank you very much.’” The mishaps quickly caught the public’s attention, and fans didn’t hesitate to share their reactions online.

One user pointed out, “How bout the camera on the wrong person during introductions hahah.”

Another wrote, “And Bruce not announcing the right names.”

A third wrote, “What a cursed start to the new era. Let’s see if the fights that are scheduled can make up for it.”

Someone else found Jon Anik to be a redeeming factor. “Gotta love Jon,” the user wrote.

The next user claimed, “Hahah we didn’t hear a word she said.”

Meanwhile, this user was waiting for something else. “I’m just waiting to see what the walkout situation is like. Brendan Fitz said ads are gonna be playing over walkouts, and only certain ones will be shown. Thought that was gonna get fixed moving from espn.”

This is a developing story—stay tuned to learn more.