UFC 324: Sean O’Malley vs. Song Yadong Stats and Prediction: Record, Age, Height, Walkaround Weight, Reach, & Rankings

UFC 324 is set to light up the fight calendar on January 24, 2026, as the promotion heads to T-Mobile Arena for another stacked night. Besides the interim lightweight title fight between Gaethje and Pimblett, the card is star-studded with fan-favorite contenders looking to shake up their individual divisions.

One of the most exciting matchups of the night is the bantamweight co-main event, as Sean O’Malley squares off against #3-ranked Song Yadong. With actual title implications on the line, Saturday night becomes an essential career crossroads for both fighters. For O’Malley, it’s about proving his place among the elites, while Yadong vies to enter the championship picture.

Stats comparison between Sean O’Malley and Song Yadong

Sean O’Malley is a powerhouse of charisma and buzz even outside the Octagon, and he lives up to this hype with a flashing MMA record of 18-3-0. Standing 5’11” (180cm) tall, he bears a distinct height advantage in the 135-lbs division. Coupled with a reach of 72″ (183cm), ‘Suga’s physicality plays an important role in his lightning-fast strikes and precision combos. O’Malley typically walks around near 160 lbs outside of camp, ranked #3, firmly entrenched among the elite at 135 pounds.

Song Yadong is all about pressure and power, backed by a 22-8-1 MMA record that reflects his years against elite competition. Despite being younger than O’Malley, Yadong flaunts a more extensive career. Standing 5’8″ with a 67-inch reach, he gives up size but compensates with sharp boxing, durability, and constant forward movement. Moreover, with a foundation in sambo, Yadong has just the grappling skills that have bothered the former champion before. Ranked #5 at bantamweight, UFC 324 could be the fight that changes it all for Yadong.

That’s only justice for the UFC 324 underdog, who has been widely consistent over his years inside the promotion, with wins against the likes of Henry Cejudo and Ricky Simon. While his UFC resume doesn’t showcase the flashiest names, Yadong is a seasoned fighter who knows exactly how to perform under pressure. At 28, the Chinese fighter is younger too, having a slight advantage in cardio and momentum.

O’Malley’s resume carries a different kind of weight. He’s shared the Octagon with names like Petr Yan, Aljamain Sterling, and Marlon Vera, and even went the distance in his first bout with Merab Dvalishvili. That stretch has sharpened his agility, speed, and fight IQ, helping him turn his focus to one bout at a time, despite recent retirement plans. While O’Malley is not the division’s favorite for grappling exchanges, ‘Suga’ is skilled enough to counter Yadong’s tiresome takedown efforts.

By contrast, Yadong is willing to take a few punches to answer with his own, highlighting his forward-pressing fighting style that is actively hunting for the finish. However, his strike-to-damage ratio of 4.58-4.00 isn’t quite a flex, where one well-timed hit from O’Malley could crash his hopes in a split second. He compensates for that with frequent takedown attempts at o.61 every 15 minutes. Yadong would need to lean on his sambo roots if he wishes to be a challenge for O’Malley.

‘Suga’, on the other hand, thrives on the feet and at a distance where his strikes are the most devastating. With a striking average of 6.30 and only 3.48 strikes absorbed, O’Malley barely gives his opponents time to breathe as he unleashes a barrage of KO shots. Moreover, with a takedown defense of over 60%, O’Malley has just the tools to dictate the tempo and the plane of the fight. However, O’Malley isn’t one to take the long winding path to victory, finishing the bout the first chance he gets. At 12 KO wins, he becomes an even more malicious threat.

Stylistic clash between O’Malley and Yadong

The fight is a classic equation of space against pressure, and the variables depend on who exploits the available fighting quarters. Time and distance only improve O’Malley’s winning chances, and Song Yadong is well aware of that. His game plan will revolve around collapsing the pocket, forcing O’Malley to his back leg, and engulfing him against the cage.

O’Malley’s success is a far more surgical affair, depending on his ability to dictate the fighting range. Using the 30-foot cage, sharp footwork, and constant angles, he’ll aim to keep the fight at range where his speed, timing, and precision shine. However, while O’Malley is more of an aggressor than an opportunist, he’d need to keep Yadong’s wrestling in check, countering with his own combos.

The swing factor lies in transitions. If Yadong can force clinches and mix in takedown attempts, he can punctuate O’Malley’s rhythm. Once the fight hits the mats, O’Malley doesn’t have much in his arsenal to answer Yadong’s vigor and hunger as he hunts for submissions, at least not that we’ve seen. But if ‘Suga’ consistently defends takedowns and resets to open space, the fight tilts heavily in his favor.

Final prediction for O’Malley vs Yadong

In the end, this fight favors Sean O’Malley’s ability to control where and how the exchanges happen. Yadong’s road to victory would be much steeper, with a style that relies on consistent attacks. However, he still has a real winning chance if he can get an early KO/TKO win following a successful takedown. But the more the fight progresses, the slimmer his odds get.

For O’Malley, the picture is more comfortable. If he maintains distance, defends the clinch, and forces Song Yadong to chase, his speed, precision, and fight IQ should carry him to a clear victory—likely by decision or late stoppage. In the end, O’Malley’s real strength lies in going the distance, while Yadong’s weapon would be to find Sean’s timing or just go for chaotic exchanges. Who are you rooting for in the UFC 324 co-main event? Comment below.