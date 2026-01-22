UFC 324: Umar Nurmagomedov vs. Deiveson Figueiredo Stats and Prediction: Record, Age, Height, Weight, Reach, and Rankings

UFC 324 doesn’t keep fans waiting, bolting right into action with high-stakes matchups that debut the Paramount era in 2026. While the interim lightweight title fight draws attention, a stacked undercard, featuring Umar Nurmagomedov v. Deiveson Figueiredo, will keep the audience glued to their screens.

Set to kick off on January 24 at the heart of the United States in T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, on the UFC 324 undercard, Nurmagomedov will add his spicy twist to the classic tale of rising threat takes on seasoned veteran, against Figueiredo. However, the dynamics of the fight are far from straightforward, with nuances tearing at the edges of people’s expectations for who takes the crown home.

Nurmagomedov v. Figueiredo stats comparison

With roots in the PFL, Umar Nurmagomedov entered the UFC scene with an already established resume, one that only flourished in the promotion, at 19-1. In fact, the Dagestani phenom’s only loss is against Merab Dvalishvili, who, make no mistake, is one of the best wrestlers in the division. Besides, the 30-year-old has a significant size advantage against Figueiredo, standing 5’8″ (172cm) tall with a reach of 69″ (175 cm).

Figueiredo, on the other hand, stands at 5’5″ (165cm), however, with a closer reach at 68″. By contrast, his extensive MMA profile does much of the talking, with 9 KOs and 9 submission finishes across his record of 25-5-1. That experience, however, comes with its own baggage, with the 38-year-old’s years at the top undoubtedly taking a toll on his body.

While Nurmagomedov might have had his own struggles, including linguistics, his physicality is definitely not one of them. Without a doubt, the Dagestani won’t miss out on the opportunity to bend the ridiculous age difference to his cardio edge, looking to gas out ‘Deus da Guerra.’ Despite his gutsy loss against Dvalishvili, he has firmly reclaimed his credentials with a resounding win against Mario Bautista only a few months back.

Deiveson Figueiredo is no rookie to difficult equations inside the Octagon either, with his impressive wins over Rob Font and Alex Perez. As a former Flyweight champion, Figueiredo has tasted the best of UFC success, and is ready to go at it again in the 135 lbs division. However, the wear of his extensive career is getting harder to ignore by the day, with his inconsistency in the last few performances, including 2 losses in his last 4 fights.

Nurmagomedov is ready to attack the cracks already showing up with his volume striking of 4.08 per minute at 57% striking accuracy and an equally intimidating takedown average at 4.30 at 48% accuracy every 15 minutes. With a pace that refuses to let Figueiredo breathe, and only 2.04 strikes absorbed per minute, Nurmagomedov enters the bout as a huge favorite. Prediction models suggest a 52% probability of a decision win for Nurmagomedov.

53% of Nurmagomedov’s wins have come via decision, and only 11% via KO/TKO, revealing a similar story. The Dagestani wrestler might rely on his pressure wrestling to shut down Figueiredo’s explosive defense, while constantly keeping him in check with volume strikes. The veteran, with only 2.75 significant strikes and 3.54 strikes absorbed per minute, doesn’t have much to battle the Dagestani phenom.

The jarring differences between the fighters set the bout to be a thrilling spectacle. So, how might the fight unfold?

Stylistic clash between Umar Nurmagomedov and Deiveson Figueiredo

One of the most striking differences between Nurmagomedov and Figueiredo is their ability to control the narrative of the fight. While the Dagestani represents the modern fighting motto, with a measured yet suffocating pace, Figueiredo prospers with explosive, sudden fight-ending moments. In a clash between control and chaos, whether the cunning can outsmart the dominant remains to be seen.

Umar Nurmagomedov’s well-rounded approach, combining relentless wrestling exchanges with nonstop strikes, has become a no-fail recipe for frustrating his opponent and clinching the victory. He uses long kicks and sharp counters, avoids getting hit, and seamlessly changes levels to control the plane of the fight. Chain-wrestling and crushing takedowns are his bread and butter.

In a complete contrast of styles, Figueiredo uses his smaller, compact frame to explode into sudden heavy hooks and powerful KO shots. If he controls the tempo early on before Nurmagomedov gets to settle into his rhythm, the veteran becomes a real threat with his command over submissions, especially guillotine, and punches meant to knock you out cold. So, who does the fight lean towards?

Nurmagomedov vs. Figueiredo final prediction

While there’s no denying Deiveson Figueiredo’s impressive profile and extensive experience, Umar Nurmagomedov clearly has a wider array of tools in his arsenal. People can expect an early show of vigor and brutal striking exchanges from the Dagestani, with constant takedown threats looming. In fact, as prediction sites suggest, Nurmagomedov holds a terrifying 80% winning probability.

That’s not end all be all for Figueiredo, who still has a chance of flipping the fight in its early rounds, with his energy tank on full. A powerful punch is all it takes for Figueiredo to send Nurmagomedov tumbling down. However, after the first round, most chances of Figueiredo winning fizzle out, with Nurmagomedov only getting more dangerous by the minute. So, who are you personally rooting for to win—Nurmagomedov or Figueiredo? Comment below.