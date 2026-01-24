UFC 324 Walkout Songs: List of Entrance Music Used by Justin Gaethje, Paddy Pimblett, Sean O’Malley, and Others

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The UFC returns with a pretty loaded UFC 324 card, featuring huge names, weirdly interesting matches, and the sense that the promotion is turning a page. The January 24 show in Las Vegas is also historic, as it marks the UFC’s first exclusive U.S. stream on Paramount+. Topping it all off is an interim lightweight title fight between Justin Gaethje and Paddy Pimblett.

It’s a classic clash of styles—pure chaos vs a hot streak, and you can see the tension building even before the cage door closes. And, yes, the walkout matters. For some fighters, it’s simply another step toward the Octagon. Others consider it almost sacred. The music starts, the lights dim, and you get a short glimpse of where their heads are before fists start flying. So, ahead of UFC 324, here’s a look at some of the walkout songs main-card fighters have gone with in the past.

Justin Gaethje’s and Paddy Pimblett’s walkout songs

The main event really is a clash of personalities as much as styles. Justin Gaethje‘s walkouts have always been simple yet gritty, which matches his fighting style. He’s never been one for theatrics or hype. One of his most well-known walkout songs is “Ready” by Alborosie ft. Jo Mersa Marley, a track that is both calm and heavy. There’s no flair to it, just a consistent intensity that complements Gaethje’s no-nonsense mindset once the fight begins.

Imago MMA: UFC 291 – Poirier vs Gaethje Jul 29, 2023 Salt Lake City, Utah, USA Justin Gaethje blue gloves reacts to defeating Dustin Poirier red gloves during UFC 291 at Delta Center. Salt Lake City Delta Center Utah USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xJeffxSwingerx 20230729_szo_si8_0367

On the other hand, Paddy Pimblett almost treats the walkout as part of the performance. ‘The Baddy’ feeds off the crowd and understands how to make a stadium roar before he even touches the cage. Involving the crowd has always been his specialty, and his musical choices reflect this perfectly. So far in his career, Paddy Pimblett has walked out to bouncy tunes like “Lethal Industry” by Tiësto and “Heads Will Roll” by Yeah Yeah Yeahs, making his arrival feel more like a celebration than a warrior’s march toward a fight.

Walkout songs of Sean O’Malley, Song Yadong, and other fighters at UFC 324

Sean O’Malley enters UFC 324 with a lot on the line, and his music has always been part of his whole vibe. He most famously stepped out to Lupe Fiasco’s “Superstar,” which perfectly reflects his confidence even when things aren’t going his way.

As for Song Yadong, his choice of music tends to be fast and violent, with influences from EDM and Chinese hip-hop. Previous selections such as Jay Chou’s “Dragon Fist” and Jing Qing Xu’s “Journey to the West” highlight speed, intensity, and a strong feeling of identity.

On the heavyweight side of things, Waldo Cortes-Acosta and Derrick Lewis have very different energy levels. Cortes-Acosta has chosen Latin-flavored pieces such as “Pila de Bandera” by Don Miguelo, Mozart La Para, and Lapiz Conciente, which are energetic but assured. Derrick Lewis, as expected, remains loud and unapologetic. He last walked out to Fat Pat’s “Tops Drop (Arena Effects),” a Houston classic that perfectly suits his all-or-nothing attitude.

The women’s flyweight showdown between Natalia Silva and Rose Namajunas takes on a different tone. Silva often walks out to Brazilian music or hip-hop, such as Anderson Freire’s “Efesios 6,” while remaining rooted in faith and focus. Namajunas tends to go in the opposite direction, choosing more dramatic and uplifting music like Trey McLaughlin’s “Prolific Praise” to match her quiet, inward mindset before the fight.

Kicking off the main card are featherweights Arnold Allen and Jean Silva, and their song choices couldn’t have been more different. Allen has previously used Queen’s slow-building classic “We Will Rock You” to heighten the tension. Silva has chosen “Earth Melodies” by Ekaterina Shelehova, an atmospheric and somewhat melancholy selection that sticks out from the usual hype tracks.

From reggae and EDM to gospel, Latin tunes, and straight-up classics, the UFC 324 walkout songs reveal a lot about the fighters. Each tune creates a mood and foreshadows the impending chaos. So, as the lights dim in Vegas, which walkout are you most hyped to hear?