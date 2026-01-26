UFC 324 Winner With Conor McGregor’s Fighting Style Backed to Challenge Alexander Volkanovski Next

Alexander Volkanovski returns this weekend at UFC 325 to defend his featherweight title in his home country, Australia, against Diego Lopes in a rematch. ‘The Great’ could be facing the final fight of his career, with rumors swirling that retirement may be on the horizon. Meanwhile, Lopes is looking to settle the score after a razor-thin 25-minute loss to Volkanovski at UFC 314 last year. Now, after the rematch, a former champion has suggested a UFC 324 winner known for a Conor McGregor–style approach as a new contender for the title.

Last week, the UFC began its Paramount+ with UFC 324. While fans had a few complaints with ads, the main card delivered big action, including the featherweight clash between Jean Silva and Arnold Allen. Both fighters had their moments, but Silva, with his Conor McGregor–style striking, pulled off the win by decision. Now he has emerged as a serious contender to challenge the champion, receiving a boost of support from Israel Adesanya.

Israel Adesanya backs Alexander Volkanovski vs. Jean Silva next

“If Jean wins and Alex [Alexander Volkanovski] wins, that’s the fight to make. Though, it’s horrible because Lon [Leon Edwards] should have definitely fought Alex this weekend or the coming weekend. And Movsar and Lerone get mogged again,” said Israel Adesanya in his latest YouTube video while reacting to the UFC 324 Jean Silva vs. Arnold Allen fight live from home.

Lately, more legit opponents are waiting in line to challenge Alexander Volkanovski, like Movsar Evloev and Lerone Murphy, who have been making big moves in the featherweight division. Murphy holds a nine-fight win streak in the UFC and currently sits at No. 4, while the undefeated Evloev occupies the No. 1 contender spot.

But Adesanya also sees the UFC as purely a fight business rather than a league that strictly follows rules. For UFC 325, many initially expected Lerone Murphy to fight Alexander Volkanovski instead of Diego Lopes.

Given the UFC’s tendencies, they may still clear the path for Jean Silva, who reminds many of UFC mega star Conor McGregor. The Brazilian mirrors McGregor in striking, movement, and his constant hunt for big shots with his southpaw stance and knockout artistry, boasting 71% of his wins by knockout. Even Alexander Volkanovski is open to facing Silva.

“I’ll fight whoever. Whoever it is, I’ll step up,” Volkanovski said. “Obviously, I would rather face an undefeated fighter like Movsar or Lerone Murphy, but this(Jean Silva) is still going to be an exciting fight.”

Overall, Jean Silva’s fighting style not only wows Israel Adesanya but also catches the eye of the two-time title challenger, who spots a peak Conor McGregor in him.

UFC star spots prime McGregor vibes in Jean Silva

A prime Conor McGregor made the UFC must-watch with his flashy style, unpredictable striking, and movement that kept fans on the edge of their seats. Surprisingly, no one expected him to knock out José Aldo in 13 seconds, but McGregor did it. With McGregor out of the UFC for a long time, rising stars like Ilia Topuria and Paddy Pimblett are now trying to become the next big thing.

However, UFC veterans back Jean Silva as a future champion because of his skill and impact. In addition, ‘Lord’ has racked up 12 knockout finishes in 17 career fights, earning respect from analysts like Kenny Florian.

“This guy [Silva] is special. His ability to land shots at the right time. It reminds me of Conor McGregor in his prime,” the former title challenger said. “How he can find your chin and the artistry that he shows in getting there. He’s not just winging punches with his eyes looking down at the canvas. He knows exactly what he’s doing and it’s just beautiful to watch,” Florian via Anik and Florian podcast.

With the backing of UFC veterans, do you think Jean Silva should be next to face Alexander Volkanovski if ‘The Great’ beats Diego Lopes at UFC 325? Looking at the ‘Brazilian’s past performance against Lopes, he didn’t always bring his A-game against top-tier competition. What’s your take?