UFC 324’s Derrick Lewis Leaks ‘Eye-Poke Script’ For His Fight Against Waldo Cortes-Acosta

“They want me to win by first-round knockout. It’s part of the script,” that’s what Derrick Lewis said ahead of his UFC Nashville fight against Tallison Teixeira. Although not entirely the same, the heavyweight veteran is in a similar mood, heading into his upcoming bout.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Derrick Lewis will fight on the UFC 324 card this weekend against rising contender Waldo Cortes-Acosta, who was involved in a controversial eye poke at UFC Fight Night 263. With both fighters known for their knockout power, the difference comes in their approach and style. Amid those assessments, Lewis has already revealed how the fight against Cortes-Acosta would pan out this Saturday, while bringing up his opponent’s eye poke incident.

ADVERTISEMENT

Lewis leaks the “script” for UFC 324 fight

Recalling Derrick Lewis’ previous script revelation for the UFC Nashville fight, an interviewer asked if he had similar leaks for the upcoming fight. Lewis responded: “You didn’t give him a script? First round knockout. Then he gonna try to lie and say I poke him in the eye but it’s not gonna be an eye poke.” The UFC heavyweight veteran appeared to be in good spirits while giving the answers, as he smirked his way through it.

But, amid that, Lewis also didn’t shy away from mentioning his opponent’s controversial eye poke incident. Cortes-Acosta’s fight against Ante Delija is where the incident took place. Halfway through the round one of their fight, Delija seemingly scored a TKO finish, with the referee waving off the fight. But moments later, the slow-motion footage revealed an eye poke from Delija’s side. And the match was resumed. This time, Cortes-Acosta made a turnaround and finished his opponent to get the win.

ADVERTISEMENT

Now stylistically, the fight between Lewis and Cortes-Acosta is quite interesting. ‘The Black Beast’ has an unpredictable way of fighting and has the potential to turn the bout at any point. On the contrary, his opponent has a more technical approach. Cortes-Acosta relies on piercing through the guards with constant jab pokes. But amid that, Lewis is unfazed by any possible threats coming from the Dominican.

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

ADVERTISEMENT

Derrick Lewis previews Waldo Cortes-Acosta fight

Derrick Lewis was once a UFC heavyweight title challenger, but he never capitalized on the opportunities. Despite that, Lewis is still hopeful about getting close to another title shot. He now stands on a two-fight winning streak, where he finished both of his opponents. Although Waldo Cortes-Acosta has a good reputation in the heavyweight division, Lewis feels like Cortes-Acosta is nothing like anyone he hasn’t already faced.

“I don’t care, but this guy right here, he reminds me a lot of a Roy Nelson, the way his style is a little bit. The way he winds up his right hand. It’s just like Roy Nelson, so it ain’t nothing I never seen before,” Lewis said while addressing the media before UFC 324.

The confidence looks sky-high in both camps. While Lewis wants to get closer to the heavyweight title, Cortes-Acosta has opened up about a potential fight on the White House card. But before that, the two hard-hitting heavyweights have to overcome each other to move forward. On that note, let us know your predictions for the fight in the comments below!