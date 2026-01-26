UFC 324’s Entertaining Main Event Had One Major Flaw Involving Both Paddy and Justin

“That Scouser does not get knocked out. My God, what a f***ing gangster,” Justin Gaethje said, referring to Paddy Pimblett, after the interim lightweight bout, clearly exhausted from a fight that went the mile. A 25-minute sprint saw roughly 400 total strikes, multiple knockdowns, and a fight for the history books, even though it collapsed under scrutiny.

Branded a slugfest by UFC veterans and analysts, the UFC 324 main event has kicked off the Paramount era with a firefight that’s hard to replicate. Yet, when it comes to technical quality and skill, the bar couldn’t be lower. For a bout setting the tone for upcoming fights, UFC 324 acted as a cautionary tale of exactly what not to do.

UFC legend raises one major concern with UFC 324 main event

Former UFC welterweight champion Matt Brown took to X, sharing a neat summary of how the bout unfolded. “That was one of the most entertaining ‘championship’ fights I’ve ever seen but I’ve seen better technique at local shows. No hate! I’m just saying!” he wrote. Indeed, the bout was entertaining enough to keep fans glued to their screens. But whether it was of championship caliber is debatable.

There’s no doubt that both Pimblett and Gaethje put on an incredible show of heart, grit, and adrenaline-pumping striking exchanges over 5 solid rounds. However, the bout was entertaining at best, with the fighters leaning towards chaos more than craft. That was apparent early in the fight when a devastating kick to the solar plexus dropped Pimblett. Even though he recovered quickly with a barrage of leg kicks and knees launched at Gaethje, he failed to take the lesson from the round.

As the bells sounded for the second round, Pimblett barely made any adjustments, exchanging wild combinations from the pocket with little to no head movements. The defense gaps were blatant and gaping, with Gaethje gaining the upper hand as he finished the round on top, landing brutal elbows in a bloodied exchange. While an illegal eye poke, unattended by the referee, Marc Goddard, drained the best out of Pimblett, the scouser remained stubborn in his refusal to shift his strategy.

Despite a comeback from Pimblett, what confused the crowds was his refusal to switch to grappling exchanges. The only takedowns of the fight were produced by ‘The Highlight’, with the ‘Baddy’ staying true to his resolution of remaining on his feet and striking.

Even UFC boss Dana White found himself questioning the bizarre obstinacy. “It’s one thing to come out and say, ‘I believe in my durability. I believe in my chin and I’m going to go toe-to-toe with this guy,’” White said. “But, when it starts to not work, at some point you’ve got to say, ‘You know what? It’s the third round, I’ve got two rounds left. I might want to try to take him down and submit him here.’”

As a result, when Gaethje’s hand was raised, the crowd’s cry was deafening yet layered with utmost confusion and a decision that didn’t feel earned. Josh Barnett went so far as to call the bout one for the prelims. However, looks like it’s not just the UFC fighters raising red flags at the bout.

Entertaining, but imperfect, fans are on the same page

For an interim title bout, the fight largely failed to live up to that level in terms of skills, as both fighters swung mindlessly, hoping for a strong chin to come in clutch. Fans were quick to attack that, as they wrote online, questioning whether the fighters truly lacked in skill at the highest level in the UFC ladder.

As one user wrote, “Was I the only one who thought the main event was extremely low level? 😭😭,” fans seemed to agree with the views. Another user agreed: “Skill wise it was terrible but entertaining for fans.” “Entertaining as hell, but looked like a 2006 fight skill-wise,” wrote another.

However, one fan argued that the fight delivered what the mass general audience sought. “It was sloppy Forsure lol but the fan base is far from caring about technical skill. The just bleed audience remains the primary audience and it won’t change.”

That exact mindset was portrayed only a few comments below, as one user expressed their preference for a striking slugfest over a grappling-heavy fight. “Would rather have that than people wrestling on the ground and not even trying to submit their opponent in 25 minutes this goes to every fighter and evert nationality.”

In the end, UFC 324’s main event will be remembered less as a showcase of elite skill and more as a reminder that chaos can entertain—but it rarely crowns true championship-level excellence. Did the fight deliver exactly what you wanted, or should an interim title bout demand more than just heart and durability? Let us know where you stand.