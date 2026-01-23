UFC 324’s Paddy Pimblett Worries Fans With Disturbing Weigh-In Detail and Vaping Confession

Justin Gaethje and Paddy Pimblett are set to clash this Sunday at UFC 324, with the interim UFC lightweight title on the line. The bout headlines a stacked card as both men chase gold at 155 pounds. It’s a division where discipline matters as much as damage. With no allowance permitted for championship fights, both fighters had to hit the scale clean. No extra ounce. No breathing room.

The brutal cut only added fuel to the concern surrounding Pimblett’s condition. While addressing the media during fight week, the lightweight contender openly admitted that he’s been using a CBD vape to help manage the process.

When asked whether he enjoys vaping occasionally, Pimblett explained, “Yeah, it helps you not eat food, you know what I mean? A little CBD vape. It lets you stay locked in.”

He also confirmed that the habit hasn’t stopped during fight week itself. “Yeah, if I want to,” Pimblett said. “It helps with the cravings. It really does — helps you not eat.”

As per Healthline, it can reduce appetite and hunger temporarily as the nicotine in it fills the stomach. However, it is certainly not a reliable weight loss method.

According to the Liverpool native, the strategy appears to be working. “My weight’s perfect at the minute, which is nice,” he added, suggesting this has been one of his smoother cuts despite how uncomfortable it looked from the outside.

Pimblett even compared this camp to previous ones, noting a clear difference on the scale. “This is the lowest I’ve ever been at this point,” he said. “When I fought Chandler, I was about four or five pounds heavier at this stage.” When asked whether the vape might be the reason behind the improved numbers, Pimblett didn’t rule it out, joking, “Maybe it’s the vape. Could be the vape.”

Apart from that, there was one more thing that caught the fans’ attention.

Fans react as Paddy Pimblett’s blue lips spark weight-cut concerns at UFC 324

Paddy Pimblett’s appearance at the weigh-ins didn’t go unnoticed. As clips and images of his blue lips spread across social media, fans quickly flooded timelines with reactions. While some brushed it off as another brutal weight cut, others voiced genuine concern ahead of his interim title clash at UFC 324.

Fans didn’t hold back as Paddy Pimblett’s post–weigh-in appearance reignited wider conversations around weight cutting in the UFC.

“These immediate off the scale interviews are dumb. Just let them drink some water!” The comment echoed frustration with how fighters are put in front of cameras moments after severe dehydration, especially when they visibly look unwell.

Others turned to dark humor to describe the scene. “UFC Zombie Apocalypse edition.” “The whole ‘chubby to skinny’ thing doesn’t seem like the healthiest choice.”

Fans questioned whether his extreme offseason weight gain followed by rapid cuts is sustainable over time. That criticism became even sharper in tone.

“It’s more like ‘obese to chiseled’.” “At least he seemed to be in better shape earlier on for this one.”

Some fans felt the Liverpool native showed better discipline earlier in camp compared to past fights. The discussion eventually shifted beyond Pimblett entirely.

“Yeah, his weight cut was brutal, but the fact that a dude literally passed out definitely took some heat away from him. Cameron Smotherman (135.5)–Smotherman fainted immediately after he stepped off the scale. His fight with Ricky Turcios was canceled…..”

That incident brought renewed attention to the dangers of weight cutting across the card, reminding fans that the issue stretches far beyond one fighter at UFC 324.