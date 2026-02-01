UFC 325 Fans Turn On Mauricio Ruffy as Conor McGregor Receives New Contender for White House Fight

It was a fantastic performance from Mauricio Ruffy on the main card of UFC 325. Rafael Fiziev started strong with leg and body kicks in round 1, but Ruffy landed a massive right hand in round 2 that dropped him, then finished with follow-up strikes on the ground as the referee quickly jumped in to stop the action.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

In the end, Mauricio Ruffy defeated Rafael Fiziev via TKO in the second round at 4:30 of UFC 325. And right after his win, the Fighting Nerds team member knew who he wanted to face next. “Hunter [Campbell], Dana White, you see me fight and know my style,” Ruffy said through an interpreter in his post-fight interview with Daniel Cormier.

“How about Conor McGregor or Paddy Pimblett? Let me put on a show.” Conor McGregor has been pushing for a return to action on the UFC White House card, scheduled for June 14 at the White House lawn. Although he initially wanted to face Michael Chandler, Dana White quickly dismissed it. So, with Ruffy calling out ‘The Mac,’ a fight on White House card seemed possible.

ADVERTISEMENT

Imago MMA: UFC 194-Aldo vs McGregor December 12, 2015 Las Vegas, NV, USA Conor McGregor lands punches to win via technical knockout against Jose Aldo during UFC 194 at MGM Grand Garden Arena. Las Vegas MGM Grand Garden Arena NV USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xGaryxA.xVasquezx 8994132

Mauricio Ruffy is now 3-1 in the UFC, having suffered his only loss against Benoît Saint Denis in September last year. Meanwhile, McGregor hasn’t fought since July 2021 when he broke his leg against Dustin Poirier. Whether the UFC would work on Ruffy’s callout or McGregor would accept the challenge is yet to be seen, but fans don’t seem happy about it.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mauricio Ruffy was given zero chance against Conor McGregor after UFC 325

The Brazilian is just four fights into his UFC career, so people didn’t think a fight against McGregor was in the cards. “Ruffy that dude man🔥 impressive win but I don’t think Conor McGregor wanna see Ruffy in there lol #UFC325. Ruffy went from calling out Islam Makhachev in his first to Joe calling out Conor and Chandler,” one user commented. Ruffy did call out Islam Makhachev, but the fight never happened. Since then, Makhachev has even moved on to the welterweight division.

Another user reminded Ruffy about his previous efforts to fight the top dog. “Kid woke up and knew his favela rat ahh ain’t touching Islam #Ufc325,” the user wrote. For the Fighting Nerds team member to land a fight against McGregor, first, he will have to become a huge draw, which won’t happen with just four fights in the UFC.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Someone else shared a prediction for the fight if somehow it got booked. The user claimed, “Ruffy ain’t beating Conor McGregor, even on Conor’s worst day😭🤷‍♂️.” Yet, ‘The Mac’ has lost three out of his last four fights. Not to mention, he hasn’t fought in several years.

This user poked fun at the callout itself. The user commented, “Ruffy says Conor McGregor 5 times. Translator—he is calling out Paddy Pimblett.” ‘The Baddy’ could be a more realistic next fight, especially after Paddy Pimblett lost his interim title fight against Justin Gaethje at UFC 324.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, this user praised Ruffy for the win. The user wrote, “Massive win for Mauricio Ruffy in the #UFC325. He gets a huge TKO over Rafael Fiziev. That’s a big bounce back W after dropping the last one to BSD. He dedicates the W to his brother. He wants Paddy the baddy or Conor McGregor next.” Notably, Saint Denis fought on the co-main event of the night and defeated Dan Hooker via second-round stoppage.

Another user asked what others thought about Ruffy’s callout. “Mauricio Ruffy calls out Conor McGregor, Paddy Pimblett, and top lightweights after his impressive #UFC325 TKO Win! Next for Ruffy???” the user asked. Only the UFC can answer that question.

At the end of the day, every fighter in the UFC wants the biggest fight possible to make the most money. However, unless fans are willing to pay for it, those fights might not happen, which appears to be the case for Ruffy’s latest callout. Do you think the UFC will grant his wish?