UFC 325 Fight Canceled After Fighter Gets Caught Botching Daniel Cormier-Style Weigh-In Trick

UFC 325 is off to a not-so-great start. As the official weigh-ins began, all 28 fighters stepped onto the stage to hit their marks. Then flyweight Aaron Tau took his turn, and things quickly spiraled. The New Zealander was scheduled to face Namsrai Batbayar in the final of Road to UFC.

But his first trip to the scale immediately raised eyebrows. Standing behind a concealed box, Tau initially weighed in at 122.5 pounds, comfortably under the 125-pound flyweight limit. That number looked suspicious, and officials asked him to step back on the scale without the box.

The second reading told a completely different story: 129 pounds, a full four pounds heavier and well over the divisional limit. At first glance, it seemed Tau may have attempted a trick similar to Daniel Cormier’s infamous towel-assisted weigh-in, possibly using the box to shift some weight off the scale.

Unlike Cormier’s controversial moment, however, this attempt didn’t pass scrutiny. Shortly after the failed second weigh-in, the UFC announced that Tau’s Road to UFC tournament final bout had been scrapped.