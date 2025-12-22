UFC 325 Fight Cancellation Puts Lightweight Star On 10-Fight Win Streak In Limbo

As we step into the new Paramount era of UFC, it appears that the promotion is full of surprises. However, not all of them are pleasant. Following a thread of controversial matchups starting with the interim title fight next year, another bout has been cancelled for the upcoming UFC 325 event in Sydney, Australia, on January 31, 2026.

The Chinese fighter, Zhu Rong or Rongzhu, was scheduled to face off against the blazing new UFC arrival, Quillan Salkilld, who smoked his UFC debut against Anshul Jubli with a 19-second KO, underscoring his hungry momentum. However, following the latest health update from Rongzhu, the prelims lightweight round has been called off.

Rongzhu sacrifices months of UFC 325 prep following training mishap

In a recent video statement shared by the Chinese lightweight, Rongzhu addressed his DMs about a minor knee injury that derailed the momentum he has been building since October. “It’s true that I sustained a minor knee injury during recent practical training. But it’s not as exaggerated as some online reports claim,” Rongzhu revealed.

While he has ensured that the injury is minor and won’t likely require extensive surgeries, the lightweight has decided to lay his gloves down for a while, as he navigates treatment and rehabilitation. Even though Rongzhu anticipates a recovery period of a few weeks, his doctor and training team have strictly advised him against competing with the physical setback.

“I’ve already reported this situation to the UFC. I don’t think I’ll be able to compete in the Sydney event. I’ve been preparing for this fight since October, training here in New Zealand. This injury has honestly thrown off all my plans, and it’s pretty frustrating,” Rongzhu reflected his exasperation.

Acknowledging the hapless situation, Rongzhu ended the video with a heartfelt message of support to all the other athletes preparing for their bout next year. However, this does not just halt Rongzhu’s momentum but also reshapes another chapter in Quillan Salkilld’s meteoric rise.

The Australian fighter, notorious for his devastating strikes and blitz KOs, is riding a 10-fight win streak, sitting 3-0 in the UFC fighting scene. The rising standout called for ranked lightweight contenders like Renato ‘Moicano’ Carneiro, whom he rated to be a “cool” matchup. “I think that’s an okay challenge to face,” Salkilld beamed with confidence as he called out the veteran.

Unfortunately, with Moicano booked for UFC 326 against Brian Ortega, Salkilld was limited to a hometown bout with his Chinese counterpart, which could’ve been the perfect litmus to test his battle-ready combat arsenal for a shot at the top-10 or top-15 LW contenders.

The heartbreaking news of the bout’s cancellation was received with mixed reactions and a varied sentiment from fans, with some approving of this development, noting how Salkilld deserved a ranked opponent. As fans speculated over the direction Salkilld’s fight was set to take next, many suggested a replacement to fill in the bout. Anshul Jubli was sure to catch some strays. However, with Rongzhu out, the focus shifts to who makes sense next.

Potential lightweight challenges for Quillan Salkilld

Quillan Salkilld, with a three-for-three run in the UFC, is at a time in his career where the promotion prioritizes tests over shortcuts. Salkilld has already proven his striking combat groove with his rise in the promotion. Hence, a bout against a battle-tested lightweight to challenge Salkilld’s formidable presence, and ultimately throw him inside the ranked discussions, makes the most sense next.

That said, Terrance McKinney, with 17-8-0 in the UFC, complements the Aussie the best, with both the striking edge and the grappling lead that might finally put a stop to Salkilld’s explosive momentum. ‘T-Wrecks’ has a record of 8 KOs and 9 submissions, with over 50% striking accuracy and an equally shielding striking defence to battle Salkilld’s blitz KOs.

Drew Dober offers a far more grizzled test. The battle-hardened lightweight rarely shies away from a firefight, with wins over Kyle Preponec and even ‘T-Wrecks’. With his granite chin, knockout power, and years of experience against ranked opposition, Dober represents the kind of opponent who can drag Salkilld into deep waters and test whether the Aussie holds up under pressure. Moreover, with 16 KOs, it’s hard to deny Dober’s threatening striking groove.

While some also mentioned a rematch with Anshul Jubli, Salkilld doesn’t look to be at a time in his career to revisit old wounds, especially after a dominating result the first time. That remains another option for the fighter, nonetheless. Marquee fighters like Alexander Volkanovski and Israel Adesanya also remain among popular choices. Who would you like to watch Salkilld test his combat prowess against next? Comment below.