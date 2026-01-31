UFC 325 Octagon/Ring Girls: Red Dela Cruz and Kristie Pearson’s Age, Salary, Relationship Status, and More

UFC 325 isn’t just about Alexander Volkanovski and Diego Lopes running it back in Sydney. Every fight week also shines a light on the familiar faces who help frame the spectacle, and this time, Kristie Pearson and Red Dela Cruz are front and center.

As the UFC returns to Sydney for the first time since early 2025 in their new Paramount era, there’s added significance here. For both Pearson and Dela Cruz, UFC 325 feels like a reminder of how far their individual paths inside the UFC ecosystem have taken them. So who are they beyond the walkouts and the cameras? And what does life actually look like behind the Octagon cards? Let’s dive in!

All about Kristie Pearson and Red Dela Cruz’s relationship status, Instagram, and more ahead of UFC 325

Kristie Pearson’s story is deeply tied to the UFC itself. An Australian model, Pearson entered the MMA world through Cage Fighting Championship before making the jump to the UFC. That transition didn’t just elevate her career; it changed her life. While working as a UFC ring girl, she met her future husband, Ross Pearson, a 26-fight UFC veteran and The Ultimate Fighter 9 winner.

Their connection grew during UFC events, and eventually Ross made the move to Australia to be with her. Today, they’re married with two daughters, and Kristie balances family life with her long-standing presence in the UFC.

On Instagram, where the 36-year-old has around 78,000 followers, Pearson keeps things relatively grounded with a mix of travel, fitness, family, and behind-the-scenes glimpses from fight week.

Her résumé stretches beyond the Octagon. Pearson appeared on The Ultimate Fighter: The Smashes, featured in Men’s Fitness, Women’s Health Fitness, and UFC Magazine, and carved out an identity that goes beyond being ‘a ring girl married to a fighter.’ She’s a fixture of the Australian MMA scene, and UFC 325 in Sydney is very much her home turf.

Red Dela Cruz’s path looks completely different, but no less historic. Born and raised in Manila, Red Dela Cruz made history as the first Filipina Octagon girl in company history after winning the UFC Octagon Girl Search. That moment opened the floodgates.

Her profile exploded internationally. Dela Cruz went on to co-host Miss Universe Singapore 2015, appear on covers like Maxim Australia and Women’s Fitness Australia, and feature in Men’s Health Singapore. The 33-year-old currently boasts roughly 430,000 Instagram followers, with more than three million fans across her digital platforms.

She was a constant presence during the UFC’s Fight Island era, appeared regularly at Dana White’s Contender Series, and recently crossed into boxing as a ring girl for the Canelo Álvarez vs. Terence Crawford megafight. As for her relationship status? Unlike Pearson, she keeps that side of her life private, choosing to let her career do the talking.

Net worth of the UFC 325 Octagon girls

So, how much do UFC Octagon girls actually make? The base numbers often surprise people. Reports suggest a typical UFC ring girl earns between $1,000 and $5,000 per event, with an additional $5,000 for pay-per-view appearances, although with the new Paramount deal, those figures might have been adjusted.

Kristie Pearson’s earnings aren’t publicly disclosed, but her consistent UFC appearances, combined with magazine work and fitness branding, suggest her income comfortably exceeds the per-event baseline.

Red Dela Cruz, meanwhile, operates on a much broader scale. Between international modeling, global brand deals, and crossover work in boxing, her net worth is widely believed to sit in the six-figure range, even without official confirmation.

Financially, their paths underline the same truth. The Octagon itself is only the starting point. The real value comes from visibility, consistency, and what you do once the cameras turn away. Whether it’s Pearson building longevity or Dela Cruz leveraging international momentum, both have turned a UFC role into something far bigger than a single night under the lights.