UFC 325 Predictions: Experts and Fighters Pick Alexander Volkanovski vs. Diego Lopes 2 Winner

Alexander Volkanovski or Diego Lopes? After UFC 324, all eyes are now on UFC 325, where the two-time featherweight champion will put his belt on the line against the Brazilian‑Mexican in a rematch. Lopes is eager to even the score after last year’s 25-minute war at UFC 314 for the vacant title that went Volkanovski’s way. The rematch has already captured the attention of fans, fighters, coaches, and analysts alike, keeping everyone glued to their screens.

The upcoming UFC 325 heads to Volkanovski’s home turf in Sydney on January 31st and promises to be anything but ordinary. Rumors are swirling that it could be the champion’s final fight. With anticipation running at a fever pitch, fans are watching as Alexander Volkanovski enters as the clear favorite at -155, while the 31-year-old steps in as the underdog at +133. As the fight approaches, several of the sport’s biggest names have shared their predictions.

UFC experts pick Diego Lopes over Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 325

Popular MMA YouTuber and journalist James Lynch recently released his latest video on UFC 325, bringing fighters, coaches, and experts together to share their predictions for the upcoming Alexander Volkanovski vs. Diego Lopes clash. The video opens with UFC veteran Stephen ‘Wonderboy’ Thompson, who calls their first fight “close” and advocates for the rematch.

“I think Diego. I think Diego’s got it. He’s that up-and-coming dawg, man, and I know when you’ve been at the top for so long like he has, you start to see a little of a mental change,” said UFC veteran Thompson, highlighting Volkanovski’s mental state, suggesting that as a seasoned champion, he may not feel the same hunger from wins and losses. With rumors circulating that this could be his retirement fight, Thompson expects ‘The Great’ might not feel much pressure.

Thompson’s sentiment echoed in UFC bantamweight star Song Yadong’s comments, who joined Lynch’s prediction video and confidently picked “Diego Lopes.” A former Australian national champion and UFC legend, Alexander Volkanovski has it all, from belts to successful title defenses. He already holds two featherweight championships and has 27 wins in 31 MMA fights.

UFC welterweight star Neil Magny also joined the discussion and sided with Diego Lopes, citing Volkanovski’s rumored retirement. “If this is a retirement fight, motivation could be an issue. If that’s true, we might lean toward Diego Lopes,” he said. While oddsmakers list the former title challenger as the underdog, the 31-year-old has proven himself as one of the top fighters in the division, defeating opponents like Brian Ortega, Jean Silva, and Sodiq Yusuff.

Before joining the UFC, the Brazilian-Mexican built an impressive career outside the promotion, finishing most of his wins and showcasing sharp striking. Many UFC stars have already shown support for the former title challenger, including Mario Bautista and Mairon Santos. Cameron Smotherman also showed his support by wearing a shirt with Diego Lopes’ name.

Alijah Smith and Julius Walker echoed this sentiment. Walker highlighted Lopes’ improved wrestling: “He’s been training a lot in Oklahoma State’s wrestling room, so maybe we’ll see some wrestling added to the striking-heavy first fight.” UFC light heavyweight contender Modestas Bakauskas predicts Diego Lopes will take the win on January 31, while middleweight contender Cody Brundage sides with Lopes, noting that he has studied Alexander Volkanovski and now just needs to execute his improvements.

Predictions for the No. 2 contender didn’t end with James Lynch. UFC’s most controversial star, Colby Covington, shared his thoughts on UFC 325 during a chat with Submission Radio host Denis Shkuratov. Covington said the rematch “made sense” since the first fight was razor-close, but he’s leaning toward Diego Lopes because of Volkanovski’s age of 37. “This could be his last fight… the safe bet would be with Diego Lopes.”

A long list of experts, including former bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling, also favors Lopes, citing Volkanovski’s age and potential decline. “I kind of lean toward Diego getting the upset,” Sterling said. UFC veteran Din Thomas agrees, warning that fighters can age “overnight” and suggesting the Aussie may not be as sharp as last year.

At the moment, most votes in James Lynch’s poll lean toward Diego Lopes, who leads with 13 votes, including backing from MMA Submission. Still, fans are far from writing off the lion, Alexander Volkanovski. Now, let’s see who’s riding with ‘The Great’.

‘The Great’ draws heavy backing ahead of Lopes clash

Sean O’Malley’s coach and close friend, Tim Welch, has gone against the growing wave of voices backing Diego Lopes. Instead, Welch believes Alexander Volkanovski’s championship-level experience still gives him a clear edge at the very top of the division.

“Alexander Volkanovski–it’s so impressive when you watch him versus Max Holloway, how much shorter he is and how much less range he has to beat someone like Max Holloway. I think Volkanovski gets it done,” Tim Welch told James Lynch, siding with Volkanovski.

Stacking their résumés side by side, the Aussie’s body of work continues to carry era-defining weight. Most notably, he completed a clean 3–0 sweep over Max Holloway, shutting the door on one of the greatest featherweights in UFC history. He also took on the lightweight challenge twice against Islam Makhachev. While he came up short both times, the first fight unfolded as a razor-close battle.

At the same time, Curtis Blaydes has said he wants to see “new blood” emerge as UFC featherweight champion, such as Diego Lopes. Even so, the heavyweight contender sees “no holes” in Alexander Volkanovski’s game plan and expects the champion to win by decision, while still predicting a “war.”

From 2019 onward, Volkanovski set the standard at featherweight, defending his title five times and establishing one of the most dominant runs in divisional history. That reign ended in February 2024 when Ilia Topuria stopped him with a decisive knockout. However, after Topuria moved up to lightweight, ‘The Great’ reclaimed the featherweight belt, snapping several long-running narratives along the way, including the infamous “Drake curse.”

That context explains why Georges St-Pierre’s longtime teammate Aiemann Zahabi has come out firmly in the Great’s corner.

“I just think Volkanovski wins based on what happened in the first fight. In striking, Alexander Volkanovski’s footwork is deeper than Diego’s. Yes, Diego can take a punch, but he couldn’t corner or trap Volkanovski enough times to hurt him,” said Aiemann Zahabi.

As UFC 325 approaches, support for the champion has continued to build. Notably, fellow Australian Quillan Salkilld has said he is “100%” confident Volkanovski will get the job done. Alongside him, several fighters and analysts echoed similar confidence during appearances on James Lynch’s show, including AJ Frye, Dustin Jacoby, Alijah Smith, and Steven Aspulund.

On The MMA Submission Show, most panelists stopped short of locking in a prediction. Still, Dan Hardy offered a clear stance, saying, “I think Volkanovski is going to do it.”

Meanwhile, not everyone has taken a firm position. Gillian Robertson and former light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz both gave “no clear pick” when weighing in on the matchup.

With experts divided, the stage is set for a dramatic rematch. Who do you see leaving the octagon with the belt—the challenger Diego Lopes or the champion Alexander Volkanovski?