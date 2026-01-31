UFC 325 Staff Picks: Alexander Volkanovski vs. Diego Lopes 2 Main Card Predictions

The UFC returns with a numbered event just a week after the thrilling UFC 324. Alexander Volkanovski headlines the event, defending the featherweight title against Diego Lopes. This will mark ‘The Great’s first title defense since Ilia Topuria KOed him in 2024.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Two lightweight bouts will feature a good mix of veterans and upstarts looking to burst into contention at 155. By contention, I’m not hinting at title contention, but the likes of Dan Hooker and Benoit Saint-Denis could fight Paddy Pimblett or the loser of UFC 326’s Oliveira vs Holloway.

Things kick off with some home flavor, with three of the four fighters in the opening bouts hailing from Down Under.

ADVERTISEMENT

With a card stacked with knockout artists, UFC 325 promises a striking extravaganza. Here’s who our staff believes will have their hand raised.

UFC 325 Event Info

Start Time: 9 PM ET/6 PM PT

ADVERTISEMENT

Venue: Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney, Australia

Where to Watch: Paramount+

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Broadcasters: Michael Bisping, Jon Anik, Daniel Cormier

Alexander Volkanovski vs. Diego Lopes (UFC Featherweight Title Bout)

Betting Odds: Volkanovski (-155); Lopes (+130)

ADVERTISEMENT

Win/Loss (Last five): Volkanovski (WLLWL); Lopes (WLWWW)

Reubyn Coutinho: Lopes took Volkanovski the distance last time. It’s important to remember that the UFC 314 bout was against a Volkanovski who’d been knocked out twice in a row. This time, he’ll be prepared, and he’ll be fresh as he hasn’t fought since reclaiming his belt. Lopes will just be yet another victim. Is there really anyone who can usurp ‘The Great’? Winner: Volkanovski via unanimous decision.

Yeswanth Praveen: Volk takes this one again. The skill gap is just too wide. Lopes’ last fight against Jean Silva was won purely based on toughing it out and landing a spinning elbow out of nowhere. Volk does not need to rely on luck; he just needs to not get clipped as he did against Ilia Topuria. He gets the unanimous decision win again. Winner: Volkanovski via unanimous decision.

ADVERTISEMENT

Biplob Chakraborty: Diego Lopes looked really sharp in the later rounds against ‘Volk’ at UFC 314, especially when he started finding that 1-2 combination in the pocket. But I believe Alexander Volkanovski will be far more prepared this time. I expect Lopes to apply heavier forward pressure while hunting for a knockout, but I think ‘The Great’s lateral movement will allow him to win the counter game over five rounds. In the end, I firmly believe Bruce Buffer will be screaming “And still” as ‘Volk’ successfully defends the belt on his home turf. Winner: Alexander Volkanovski via unanimous decision.

Dan Hooker vs. Benoit Saint-Denis (Lightweight Bout)

Betting Odds: Hooker (+150); Saint-Denis (-310)

ADVERTISEMENT

Win/Loss (Last five): Hooker (LWWWL); Saint-Denis (WWWLL)

Coutinho: Hooker seems to be a gatekeeper now. Saint-Denis as an opponent won’t be as brutal as the November 22 bout against Arman Tsarukyan, but it’ll be one-sided. I’m expecting a unanimous decision for the Frenchman. Winner: Saint-Denis via unanimous decision.

Praveen: BSD is a bad stylistic matchup for Hooker. The Frenchman takes him down and finishes him inside the first two rounds. Winner: Saint- Denis via submission (Round 2).

ADVERTISEMENT

Chakraborty: Well, Benoit Saint Denis is heavily favored, with fans putting a lot of faith in the Frenchman’s grappling skills. However, I think Dan Hooker is going to shock everyone in the co-main event. It is true ‘The Hangman’ was brutally submitted by Tsarukyan, who is ranked number one, but I believe the preparation for that fight and his history of going toe to toe with another strong wrestler in Mateusz Gamrot will play a big role here. Winner: Dan Hooker via KO/TKO under three rounds.

Rafael Fiziev vs. Mauricio Ruffy (Lightweight bout)

Betting Odds: Fiziev (-118); Ruffy (-102)

ADVERTISEMENT

Win/Loss (Last five): Fiziev (WLLLW); Ruffy (LWWWW)

Coutinho: I’m just going with Ruffy as my colleagues have gone with Fiziev, and it’s too boring to make the same picks for every fight. I may be right if it gets done early, which is easier said than done against a fighter of Fiziev’s caliber. Winner: Ruffy by TKO (Round 2)

Praveen: Fiziev is too crafty and far more experienced than Ruffy. ‘Ataman’ finishes it inside the first two. His only losses since 2019 are to Justin Gaethje (twice) and a TKO via injury against Mateusz Gamrot. Winner: Fiziev by TKO (Round 2)

Chakraborty: Mauricio Ruffy is a very good striker, but his overall game still falls behind Rafael Fiziev. We could see the Brazilian land some clean shots in the early rounds, but ‘Ataman’ should take over soon and use his experience to cruise toward a comfortable decision win. Winner: Fiziev via unanimous decision.

Tai Tuivasa vs. Tallison Teixeira (Heavyweight Bout)

Betting Odds: Tuivasa (+245); Teixeira (-305)

Win/Loss (Last five): Tuivasa (LLLLL); Teixeira (LWWWW)

Coutinho: Teixeira has spent just 70 seconds inside the octagon after earning a UFC contract. Expect things to be no different this time around, with no shooey celebration. But then again, this is the type of fight where one shot is all it takes. That shot won’t be from Tuivasa. Winner: Teixeira via TKO (Round 1).

Praveen: Teixeira gets the finish. He’s the younger fighter, and Tai has been on a downward skid for a while now. He’s lost 5 in a row, and Teixeira has just one career loss. All of his wins came via finishes. And he’s the long, rangy type, a profile that does not work well for Tai. Winner: Teixeira via KO (Round 1).

Chakraborty: Tai Tuivasa won me over as a fan because of his fun personality and the shooey celebration. That said, it’s tough to ignore the red flags surrounding ‘Bam Bam’ heading into this fight. He is currently on a rough five-fight losing streak and has not competed since his split decision loss to Jairzinho Rozenstruik on August 18, 2024. Facing a young, hungry, and ferocious Tallison Teixeira now feels like a dangerous matchup for a rusty Tuivasa. Winner: Teixeira via KO (Round 2).

Quillan Salkilld vs. Jamie Mullarkey (Lightweight Bout)

Betting Odds: Salkilld (-1050); Mullarkey (+675)

Win/Loss (Last five): Salkilld (WWWWW); Mullarkey (WLLWL)

Coutinho: Mullarkey’s never gone on a run in the UFC. It won’t begin now either, as Salkilld will go for the finish. Perhaps Mullarkey should not have accepted the offer to step in as a replacement on short notice. A full training camp might have given Mullarkey a path to a decision, but on short notice, it’s a tall order. Winner: Salkilld by TKO (Round 1).

Praveen: I predict Salkilld will win inside the first two rounds. Expect a violent finish. He’s on a 10-fight winning run and 3-0 in the cage. Jamie is 2-3 in his last five – 2 decision wins and 3 losses via finishes. Salkilld is the safe bet here. Winner: Salkilld via KO (Round 1).

Chakraborty: This might be my most confident pick on the card. Quillan Salkilld is shaping up to be a real problem in the lightweight division. The Aussie sensation has already turned heads with his knockout power, and I believe he is set to deliver another one at UFC 325. Jamie Mullarkey is a solid opponent and clearly has the edge in experience. Still, Mullarkey has a history of getting knocked out, and I firmly believe Salkilld is going to add another loss to his fellow Aussie’s record. Winner: Salkilld via KO (Round 1).