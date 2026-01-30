UFC 325 Walkout Songs: What Are the Entrance Music Used by Alexander Volkanovski, Diego Lopes, Dan Hooker and Others

At UFC 325, fans are set to feel the intensity as several must-watch matchups take center stage. Returning on his home turf, Alexander Volkanovski looks to defend the featherweight belt against Diego Lopes in a highly anticipated rematch in the main event. Adding to the chaos, Dan Hooker and Benoit Saint-Denis are set to collide at 155 pounds, a fight that already feels like a guaranteed barn burner on a stacked main card. But beyond the fights, the crowd is just as ready to soak in the vibes.

The UFC 325 stars have lined up some standout walkout music to set the mood as they make the walk to the Octagon. On January 31, or February 1 for Australian fans, the fighters aim to keep the energy buzzing with their entrance songs as part of the full fight night experience. With only a few days left before UFC 325 takes over, let’s take a look at the walkout tracks the fighters are likely to step out to at the second Paramount+ CBS event.

What Walkout Songs Have Alexander Volkanovski and Diego Lopes Used Previously?

Starting with his UFC debut in 2016, Alexander Volkanovski has walked out to ‘Down Under’ by Men at Work. The classic pop-rock track has become part of ‘The Great’s identity, and its familiar groove even gets the crowd moving inside the arena. Despite a career filled with title fights and historic moments, the two-time featherweight champion has never switched up his walkout music.

Diego Lopes, on the other hand, has shown a much more varied taste when it comes to his entrance songs. The Brazilian has recently settled on ‘La Chona’ by Tucanes de Tijuana as his go-to walkout track. However, at UFC 303, Lopes changed things up by using ‘Devastated’ by Joey Bada$$ when he stepped in to face Dan Ige on just two hours’ notice after Brian Ortega pulled out.

Imago April 12, 2025, Miami, Fl, Miami, Fl, United States: Alexander Volkanovski and Diego Lopes meet in the octagon for a 3-round bout at UFC 314 – Volkanovski vs Lopes at Kesaya Center on April 12, 2025 in Miami, FL /PxImages Miami, Fl United States – ZUMAp175 20250412_zsa_p175_505 Copyright: xLouisxGrassex

Now that we know the UFC 325 headliners’ preferred music choices, what about the co-main event fighters? Let’s find out what genre of music they usually walk out to.

What Music Genres Do UFC 325 Co-Main Event Fighters Prefer for Walkouts?

Following the main event, Dan Hooker and Benoit Saint-Denis will look to keep the audience on the edge of their seats. Both fighters love to throw down, often leaving defense as an afterthought. While they share a similar all-action fighting style, their walkout music choices could not be more different.

‘The Hangman’ has switched up his entrance music throughout his UFC career, often bringing something new for the crowd each time he makes the walk. That makes it tough to pin down what the lightweight slugger might choose for the UFC 325 co-main event. Still, looking at Hooker’s history of walkout tracks, names like 50 Cent, Jimmy Barnes, and Jelly Roll stand out. That track record suggests the Kiwi has a clear soft spot for hip hop, even if he likes to mix things up.

Offering a sharp contrast, Benoit Saint-Denis has stayed loyal to his roots. The Frenchman has consistently walked out to “Le Chant Des Commandos” by NTM, a military-style drum and chant track tied closely to French commando culture. Given Saint-Denis’s background in the French military, the choice feels natural and clearly serves as a source of extra motivation.

With the main and co-main event walkout music covered, let’s now take a look at what the other main card fighters have lined up as their probable UFC 325 entrance songs.

Which Walkout Songs Are Commonly Used By Undercard Fighters of UFC 325

On the Qudos Bank Arena main card, fan favorite Aussie Tai Tuivasa is expected to step out in front of a roaring crowd while dancing to the pop hit ‘Raise Your Glass’ by P!nk. On the other side, his dangerous opponent Tallison Texeira could walk out to Brazilian hip hop, sticking with his current track, ‘The Cypher Deffect 3’ featuring Andre Nine, Costa Gold, Tz da Coronel & Major RD.’

Following the heavyweight clash, veteran 155er Rafael Fiziev is likely to stay loyal to his unchanged walkout music, using ‘Human’ by Rag’n’Bone Man once again. Meanwhile, Mauricio Ruffy could make a statement with his custom ‘One-Shot’ theme, a track built specifically for him. Then comes the main card opener, a 155 lbs matchup between Jamie Mullarkey and Quillan Salkilld that promises fireworks.

So far, Mullarkey has primarily walked out to “Hooligan” by Big B, and he might stick with the same track for the marquee event. As for Quillan Salkilld, there is still little known about his walkout music choice, but the exciting Aussie will be looking to enter the Octagon with a kickass track to fire up the crowd.

With the clock ticking closer to fight night, which walkout song do you think will keep the audience hooked? Let us know in the comments section below.