UFC 326 Fight Canceled After Unusual Weigh-Ins Miss

Gaston Bolanos might have the most cursed fight at UFC 326. The veteran Peruvian fighter was scheduled to face Joo Sang Yoo, but that bout abruptly fizzled out when the South Korean withdrew because of an injury. As a result, Jeong Yeong Lee stepped in to replace the wounded fighter, keeping the matchup alive. However, Bolanos’ fight was once again canceled after a weigh-in debacle.

During the UFC morning weigh-in show, the presenters reported that Jeong Yeong Lee had trouble making the featherweight limit for his scheduled bout against Gaston Bolanos. Because of the severity of the weight cut, the South Korean did not appear at the weigh-ins, while Bolanos successfully made 145.5 lbs. That debacle prompted the promotion to cancel the fight, bringing down the overall bout count of the event from 13 to 12. But that’s not all. Even the show timings were affected.

“The Gaston Bolanos fight with Jeong Yeong Lee is off,” Brendan Fitzgerald said during the livestream. “So the fights will now start at 5:30 PM Eastern time. Our pre-show will be at 1:30 PM Pacific time, that’s 4:30 Eastern. So Lee’s not going to be able to make weight, which is why that fight is off,” he added.

This is a developing story…