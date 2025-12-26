UFC 326 Fight Falls Apart After Infamous Brazilian Star Pulls Out Once Again

With 2025 almost coming to an end, UFC 326 has already hit a major snag. The T-Mobile Arena fight card, headlined by BMF champion Max Holloway against Charles Oliveira, now faces disruption after the middleweight bout between Paulo Costa and Brunno Ferreira fell into uncertainty following Costa’s withdrawal.

Paulo Costa pulls out of UFC 326 middleweight fight, remains in limbo

“I was informed that Paulo Costa is out of the fight against Brunno Hulk. The reason has not yet been revealed. I will update when I have more information,” Leo Walker Guimaraes wrote, being the first to report that the fight had fallen apart.

With ‘The Eraser’ pulling out, the bout now faces uncertainty, whether from injury, health issues, or other reasons. Interestingly, this is not new for Paulo Costa, who has repeatedly withdrawn from scheduled fights. This marks the fifth time the Brazilian has withdrawn from a UFC fight. He pulled out of UFC Fight Night 128 in 2018 due to a biceps injury.

In 2021, he withdrew twice, in April due to illness and again in August against Jared Cannonier. In 2023, he pulled out against Ikram Aliskerov at UFC 291, and later that year, UFC postponed his heated matchup against Khamzat Chimaev after he suffered an elbow infection at UFC 294.

These repeated withdrawals put the upcoming fight at risk and highlight the struggles in Paulo Costa’s career. He has lost four of his last six UFC bouts to fighters like Sean Strickland and Robert Whittaker, yet he still holds the 13th rank.

In his latest Octagon appearance, Costa defeated Roman Kopylov, but the win did little to boost his standing as Kopylov remains unranked. The upcoming fight offered Paulo Costa a critical chance to climb the rankings. However, his withdrawal now wastes that opportunity. Brunno Ferreira has already shifted his focus to a new opponent.

Bruno Ferreira issues a challenge, and Roman Dolidze answers with a cryptic message

“Roman, I have nothing against you, with all due respect. Let’s give a show to the fans on March 7th at UFC 326,” wrote Bruno Ferreira on Instagram while calling out ranked 12 middleweight star Roman Dolidze. Dolidze recently lost to Anthony Hernandez at a UFC Fight Night event. Before that, he had won three consecutive fights, defeating notable opponents such as Marvin Vettori, Kevin Holland, and Anthony Smith.

A matchup against Bruno Ferreira could give Dolidze a chance for a key win and a ranking boost. However, neither the fighters nor the UFC has officially confirmed the fight. Earlier today on Instagram, Roman Dolidze shared a cryptic message while jogging:

“In life, as in sports, nothing comes easy. If you want to be successful, you have to beat yourself every day. I always think that my main competition is myself.”

Fans quickly asked Dolidze about the potential bout in the comments. One fan wrote, “Good luck to you, Roman,” and Dolidze replied, “Thank you,” suggesting that he is aware of the matchup.

So, what are your thoughts on a Roman Dolidze vs Bruno Ferreira matchup? Share your opinion below.