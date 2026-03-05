UFC 326: Max Holloway vs. Charles Oliveira Stats and Prediction: Record, Age, Height, Weight, Reach, and Rankings

UFC 326 is building up to be one of the year’s biggest shows, with the main event carrying both history and serious stakes. BMF champion Max Holloway will face former lightweight champion Charles Oliveira in a long-awaited rematch on March 7, 2026, at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Their first fight was almost a decade ago at UFC Fight Night 74, but it ended prematurely when ‘Do Bronx’ sustained a neck injury just 1 minute and 39 seconds into the fight, leaving plenty of questions unanswered. Since then, both fighters have completely reshaped their legacies. ‘Blessed’ became one of the most accomplished featherweights in UFC history, eventually winning the symbolic BMF title.

Oliveira’s trajectory was as wild as he turned himself into one of the sport’s most dangerous finishers while capturing the lightweight championship. Now, more than a decade later, both fighters return with far more experience, much bigger resumes, and plenty to prove. The rematch offers closure—and possibly another path toward title contention. So, for now, the big question remains—who will have their hand raised when it’s all said and done?

Max Holloway vs. Charles Oliveira stats comparison

On paper, the matchup seems to be extremely close physically, but the numbers suggest completely different fighting identities. Max Holloway stands slightly taller at 5’11” (1.80 m) compared to Charles Oliveira’s 5’10” (1.78 m). Both compete at the lightweight limit of 155 pounds, and their reach measurements are roughly identical, so neither man will have a significant physical advantage in the cage.

‘Blessed’ comes into the bout with a professional record of 27-8 and is widely regarded as one of the most prolific strikers in UFC history. His statistics back him up: Max Holloway lands an incredible 7.20 significant strikes per minute with a 48 percent accuracy. The 34-year-old absorbs 4.74 strikes per minute but compensates with outstanding durability and a strong 59 percent striking defense.

Charles Oliveira, on the other hand, has a 36-11 record and is considered one of the most decorated finishers in UFC history. Fighting out of Chute Boxe, ‘Do Bronxs’ has 22 submission wins and 10 knockouts in his career. His striking output is 3.35 significant strikes per minute, with a 54% accuracy rate, while he absorbs 3.24 strikes per minute, which is pretty efficient for someone known mainly for grappling.

The grappling numbers are where Charles Oliveira really shines. He averages 2.22 takedowns every 15 minutes and makes approximately 2.6 submission attempts each fight window. Max Holloway doesn’t chase takedowns—he averages only 0.24—but his takedown defense is 83 percent, which is a significant reason he usually wins fights standing.

Durability is another intriguing aspect of this clash. ‘Blessed’ has only been knocked out once in his career, while the Brazilian has been defeated nine times in his losses. In a five-round fight where pace is crucial, that difference could become a huge factor.

Stylistic clash between Max Holloway and Charles Oliveira

The matchup boils down to pace versus danger. Max Holloway fights at a high tempo, often throwing combinations and gradually breaking down opponents over time. Few competitors in the sport are comfortable dealing with that kind of output for five rounds.

Charles Oliveira is dangerous in an entirely different way. He doesn’t need five rounds to defeat someone. He only needs one scramble, knockdown, or error. The Brazilian’s submission game is so aggressive that even a small opening can lead to a choke in seconds.

Imago June 11, 2023, Vancouver, Vancouver, BC, Canada: VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA – JUN 10: Charles Oliveira prepares to fight Beneil Dariush during the UFC 289 event at Rogers Arena on Jun 10, 2023 in Vancouver, British Columbia. Vancouver Canada – ZUMAp175 20230611_zsa_p175_038 Copyright: xTomazxJrx

The Brazilian’s best opportunity will most likely come early in the bout. If ‘Do Bronx’ can create chaos in the early rounds, force grappling exchanges, or catch Max Holloway in transition, his submission threat will be serious. However, if the battle remains primarily standing and goes into the late rounds, Max Holloway’s rhythm may take control.

Holloway vs. Oliveira final prediction

Both fighters have legitimate finishing ability, making this rematch incredibly explosive. Charles Oliveira’s clearest road to victory is likely to occur early in the bout. A swift knockdown or a grappling exchange may allow him to secure one of his signature submissions.

However, if the fight continues until the middle rounds, the dynamics may shift. The BMF champion’s speed tends to wear down opponents both physically and mentally. Max Holloway’s high-volume striking, along with his toughness and outstanding takedown defense, could eventually wear ‘Do Bronx’ out.

The fighter from the favelas remains one of the most dangerous finishers in UFC history, and it only takes one opening for him to end a fight. Still, the longer the fight goes, the more it seems to favor Holloway’s rhythm and pressure.

Final prediction: Max Holloway wins via late TKO or referee stoppage after overpowering Charles Oliveira with pace and volume in the championship rounds.