UFC 326 Octagon/Ring Girls: Red Dela Cruz, Brookliyn Wren, and Chrissy Blair’s Salaries, Ages & Relationship Status

UFC 326 already has plenty of attention around the main event, as Max Holloway vs. Charles Oliveira is a rematch more than a decade in the making, and it headlines the March 7 card at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. But every UFC event also brings another familiar element into the spotlight: the Octagon girls.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

For years, they’ve been part of the promotion’s presentation on fight night. And at UFC 326, three names expected to appear cage side are Red Dela Cruz, Brookliyn Wren, and Chrissy Blair. Each took a different path to the UFC, and each has built a career that goes well beyond holding up round cards. So who are they, and how much do they actually earn?

ADVERTISEMENT

Everything we know about Red Dela Cruz, Chrissy Blair, and Brookliyn Wren ahead of UFC 326

Red Dela Cruz made history when she became the UFC’s first Filipina Octagon Girl. The 33-year-old earned that opportunity after winning a global search led by Dana White, instantly putting her on the radar of fans across Southeast Asia.

ADVERTISEMENT

That moment helped launch her international profile. Since then, Dela Cruz has expanded well beyond the UFC. She co-hosted Miss Universe Singapore 2015 and later appeared in publications like Maxim Australia and Women’s Fitness. Her social media following now sits around 431,000, giving her reach that extends far past fight night appearances.

Despite her public career, details about her personal life remain limited. Dela Cruz keeps her relationship status private, choosing to focus her online presence mostly on fitness, modeling, and travel.

ADVERTISEMENT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brookliyn wren (@brookliyn_wren) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

Next up is Brookliyn Wren, who joined the UFC in 2017. Her story started in Anchorage, Alaska, but her career path eventually took her through Las Vegas and New York City. Modeling and acting opportunities opened the door, and once she joined the UFC roster of Octagon Girls, she quickly became a recognizable face at events.

ADVERTISEMENT

Today, the 32-year-old balances her UFC appearances with fashion campaigns, travel shoots, and commercial projects. Her Instagram following has grown to roughly 123,000, helping her build a brand that mixes lifestyle content with professional modeling work. It is reported that Wren is in a relationship, although she rarely shares details about her partner publicly.

Then there’s Chrissy Blair, who arguably took the most unexpected route into the sport. Blair grew up in Florida and studied art and design at Flagler College. Modeling wasn’t originally part of the plan until a friend dared her to enter a competition. She won, and that single decision opened doors to work in cities like Orlando, Miami, and Milan.

ADVERTISEMENT

Her MMA connection began through Strikeforce before she transitioned into the UFC in 2013. The 37-year-old has spoken about how surreal those early events felt, especially witnessing major moments in women’s MMA like Ronda Rousey vs. Miesha Tate. Blair boasts an Instagram following of 193,000, although details about her relationship status remain private.

Net worth and salary of UFC 326 Octagon/Ring Girls

ADVERTISEMENT

Unlike fighters, Octagon girls don’t fight for purses or bonuses. Their pay structure is different and usually tied to event appearances. For major international events, UFC Octagon Girls typically earn somewhere between $1,000 and $5,000 per event. Some pay-per-view cards have historically included additional bonuses depending on sponsorship deals or promotional work.

Taking Red Dela Cruz as an example, with an international following and consistent media work, her estimated net worth sits comfortably in the six-figure range, although exact numbers aren’t publicly disclosed.

Brookliyn Wren’s situation is similar. Reports suggest she earns roughly $24,000 to $30,000 annually from UFC appearances alone. However, that figure only represents a portion of her income, as she also works with fashion brands and social media partnerships.

ADVERTISEMENT

Chrissy Blair likely leads the group financially. In addition to modeling, she runs a wellness brand and has released premium photo books tied to her modeling career. Estimates place her net worth anywhere between $1.5 million and $5 million, with annual earnings potentially reaching around $400,000 when brand deals and business ventures are included.

While the fighters deliver the action inside the Octagon, figures like Red Dela Cruz, Brookliyn Wren, and Chrissy Blair have built their own careers alongside the sport. And when UFC 326 lights up Las Vegas, fans will see them once again playing their part in the show.