UFC 326 Payouts: How Much Will Max Holloway, Charles Oliveira, Caio Borralho, and Others Earn?

UFC 326 lands on March 7 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. It also marks an important broadcast moment. The card becomes the first event partially airing on CBS under the UFC’s new media deal before shifting to Paramount+ for the remainder. The main event features a high-profile rematch between Max Holloway and Charles Oliveira for the symbolic BMF belt.

Almost eleven years after their first meeting ended in a Holloway TKO win, both fighters return in very different financial positions. Holloway is now one of the UFC’s most reliable stars, while Oliveira has become the promotion’s all-time submission leader and a former lightweight champion. And they’re not the only ones cashing in. Fighters like Caio Borralho, Reinier de Ridder, Raul Rosas Jr., and veterans such as Rob Font and Drew Dober also appear on a stacked main card. So, how much money is actually on the line at UFC 326?

Max Holloway and Charles Oliveira’s payout at UFC 326

When Max Holloway debuted in the UFC back in 2012, the numbers were tiny compared to today. Reports suggest he earned just $6,000 in base pay for that first fight. Fast forward more than a decade, and the Hawaiian star now operates in a completely different financial tier.

One of the earliest signs of that jump came at UFC 231. Holloway’s title defense against Brian Ortega reportedly earned him $1,050,000, combining base salary and bonuses. That was the moment when his paydays began crossing the seven-figure line.

Since then, the former featherweight champion has remained one of the promotion’s most reliable draws. His bout with Chan Sung Jung, also known as ‘The Korean Zombie,’ reportedly paid him around $400,000 in base salary, even before bonuses or pay-per-view shares.

Holloway now sits comfortably among the UFC’s top earners, with an estimated net worth between $5 million and $6 million. For UFC 326, it’s reasonable to expect another high six-figure or seven-figure payday, depending on the bonuses he might secure.

Charles Oliveira, meanwhile, has built his own reputation as one of the sport’s most exciting fighters, and his paychecks reflect that. Take his fight against Islam Makhachev at UFC 280 as an example. Reports suggest Oliveira earned around $750,000 in base pay, with additional income coming from pay-per-view bonuses and promotional payments.

When those figures were added up, his estimated total for that night reached roughly $1.29 million. Oliveira’s overall net worth currently sits around $2.5 million or more, according to multiple financial estimates, and it’s reasonable to assume he’ll be earning the same as Holloway for this fight.

Caio Borralho, Reinier de Ridder, and payouts for other UFC 326 fighters

Caio Borralho’s UFC earnings are estimated to be around $500,000 so far in his career. That number reflects his position as a rising contender rather than an established pay-per-view draw. If he continues winning high-profile fights, those figures will climb quickly.

Reinier de Ridder’s situation looks slightly different. The former two-division ONE Championship champion only joined the UFC recently, so his early contracts remain modest compared to those of veterans. Reports suggest he earned about $12,000 to show for his UFC debut and $18,000 to show in his second appearance. Overall, his estimated UFC earnings currently sit around $100,000.

Raul Rosas Jr. remains one of the youngest fighters on the roster and is still fighting under an early-career contract. Even so, bonuses and sponsorships have helped him accumulate an estimated $450,000 to $600,000 during his UFC run.

Veterans like Rob Font, Drew Dober, and Michael Johnson sit in a completely different bracket. Fighters at that stage of their careers often earn six-figure payouts when appearing on major main cards.

Then there are the fighters somewhere in between. Gregory Rodrigues reportedly earned $175,000 in base pay for UFC 322 and can be expected to make the same this time around. Meanwhile, his opponent, Bruno Ferreira, took home about $124,800 at UFC 323.

It’s important to note that figures provided here are estimates based on publicly available sources and may not accurately represent salaries and payouts. But even with those limitations, one thing is clear. UFC 326 isn’t just a big night for rankings and belts; it’s also about the money!