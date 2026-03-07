UFC 326 Staff Picks: Max Holloway vs. Charles Oliveira 2 Main Card Predictions

UFC returns to the T-Mobile Arena with a blockbuster numbered event lined up. The main event will feature the fifth BMF title bout with Max Holloway looking to extend his reign. The title had never been successfully defended before, until ‘Blessed’ retired Dustin Poirier at UFC 318 last year. In other bouts, rising sensation Caio Borralho will attempt to return to winning ways against Reinier De Ridder.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Meanwhile, Raul Rosas Jr will look to thwart veteran Rob Font. Opening up the card is a lightweight battle between veterans and a rematch that is four years in the making.

ADVERTISEMENT

Are you ready?

Start Time: 9 PM ET/6 PM PT

ADVERTISEMENT

Where to Watch: Paramount+

ADVERTISEMENT

Broadcasters: Joe Rogan, Jon Anik, Daniel Cormier

Max Holloway vs Charles Oliveira (Lightweight bout, BMF Title)

Betting Odds: Holloway (-230), Oliveira (+175)

ADVERTISEMENT

Win/Loss (Last five): Holloway (W L W W W); Oliveira (W L W L W)

Yeswanth Praveen: I am going against logic and picking Charles to get the submission win here. Charles Oliveira’s submission game was only second to Islam Makhachev’s at 155 lbs. He had Arman fighting for life twice in their UFC 300 bout. And he hits way harder than Max. ‘Do Bronx’ just needs to avoid doing what he did against Ilia Topuria. This is his fight to lose. Prediction: Oliveira via submission inside three rounds.

ADVERTISEMENT

Biplob Chakraborty: As much as I love Charles Oliveira, I firmly believe Max Holloway has evolved into the better fighter in 11 years since their first encounter. Also, ‘Blessed’ should be more lethal with his shots now that he has added power at 155 lbs. We already saw glimpses of that against Dustin Poirier at UFC 318. So, don’t be surprised if ‘Blessed’ delivers another UFC 300-like highlight. Prediction: Max Holloway via 4th-round KO.

Reubyn Coutinho: Holloway just needs to dodge the submission attempts. He also needs to ensure he doesn’t lower his guard. Showboating, as he did against Calvin Kattar, may not help him here. One thing he’ll definitely do is not accept Oliveira’s invitation to come to the ground. He will test ‘Do Bronx’s chin, which will not hold up. Prediction: Holloway via Round 3 KO.

ADVERTISEMENT

Caio Borralho vs Reinier de Ridder (Middleweight Bout)

Betting Odds: Borralho (-300), De Ridder (+240)

Win/Loss (Last five): Borralho (L W W W W); De Ridder (L W W W W)

ADVERTISEMENT

Yeswanth: People are writing RDR off after that last loss. He is well-rested and back with a vengeance. Don’t forget, Caio lost to Imavov, and RDR is right up there skill-wise. Prediction: RDR via decision

Biplob: Reinier de Ridder had tremendous hype around him. But ‘RDR’s last fight against Brendan Allen ended badly, as he lost via corner stoppage, which was a terrible look. With the horror of Vancouver Fight Night still in mind, my vote goes to Caio Borralho to win this fight, dominating the Dutchman for 15 minutes. Prediction: Borralho via unanimous decision.

Reubyn: Both middleweights head into this co-main event on losses; RDR’s corner stoppage in Canada remains fresh, but his opponent is on a roll. That one defeat came to Imavov, who is on an absolute tear. Expect Borralho to go all out with a vengeance, and expect RDR to wait for his moment and strike. The Dutchman may have taken too many fights, though, and the time in the Octagon will show up big time. Prediction: Borralho to win via Round 3 T/KO

ADVERTISEMENT

Rob Font vs Raul Rosas Jr. (Bantamweight Bout)

Betting Odds: Font (+180), Rosas Jr. (-220)

Win/Loss (Last five): Font (L W W L L); Rosas Jr. (W W W W L)

Yeswanth: Rosas Jr. gets this one done. He has age and momentum on his side. Font has neither and has been inconsistent in his last few. Prediction: Rosas Jr via second-round submission.

Biplob: Here comes the night’s veteran vs. up-and-comer matchup. Although a lot of money is coming in on Raul Rosas Jr., I think Rob Font will score an upset on March 7th. The veteran bantamweight has gone through wars with top contenders and even a former champ, Jose Aldo. So, his experience mixed with crisp boxing should give him an edge in exchanges, potentially leading to a knockout. Prediction: Rob Font via 3rd-round KO.

Reubyn: Rosas Jr. is the new kid, at least in comparison to Font. He’s on a four-fight winning streak and will make it five as Font seems to be a sacrificial lamb for this one. It’ll go the distance. Prediction: Rosas Jr via unanimous decision

Drew Dober vs Michael Johnson (Lightweight Bout)

Betting Odds: Dober (+100), Johnson (-120)

Win/Loss (Last five): Dober (W L L L W); Johnson (W W W L W)

Yeswanth: You can never really predict a Michael Johnson fight. That being said, I think he gets this one done handily. Dober was finished in two of his last three. Prediction: Johnson via first-round KO.

Biplob: Very close fight. Drew Dober and Michael Johnson both like to stand and bang. But Johnson is currently on a career surge and looked solid against Daniel Zellhuber in his last fight. So, I’m backing the 39-year-old to get the victory in a highly entertaining firefight, mainly because he is the faster striker who knows how to use lateral movement effectively. Prediction: Michael Johnson via unanimous decision.

Reubyn: Two veterans with over 45% wins via KO each. They won’t hesitate to trade and Johnson won’t hesitate in throwing bombs early as Dober will leave an opening. He’s gone the distance just once since UFC 263. In recent form, I’ve got to back Johnson, but if Dober was looking for a winnable fight, this is one. Prediction: Johnson via second-round KO.

Gregory Rodrigues vs Brunno Ferreira (Middleweight Bout)

Betting Odds: Rodrigues (-200), Ferreira (+165)

Win/Loss (Last five): Rodrigues (W W L W W); Ferreira (W W W L W)

Yeswanth: This is a rematch three years in the making. Ferreira KO’d Rodrigues in the former’s UFC debut in 2023. He has a 93% finish rate and is on a three-fight win streak. He gets the job done again. Prediction: Ferreira via second-round finish

Biplob: UFC 283 saw Brunno Ferreira defeat Gregory Rodrigues via a first-round knockout. But this time, ‘Robocop’ is expected to avenge that loss with a knockout within two rounds. Three years after that fight, Rodrigues, in my opinion, has emerged as the more violent and precise striker. Also, the Brazilian’s forward-pressing fighting style mixed with takedown attempts gives him a slight advantage, too. Prediction: Gregory Rodrigues via 2nd-round KO.

Reubyn: Last time it took just 253 seconds. Something similar or something ending even quicker this time around will be an absolute thriller of a start to the main card. Ferreira is the one with momentum, and I’m backing him in this one. Prediction: Ferreira via second-round T/KO.